Virtue Cider’s Founder To Launch First-Ever Beer: Vestland

Fennville, Mich. – Renowned tastemaker, Cidermaker, former Brewmaster and Founder of Virtue Cider, Gregory Hall, has traveled the globe discovering inspiration for world-class imbibe and creating new categories with beers like Bourbon County Stout and Honkers Ale. This May, Greg is making his highly-anticipated foray back into brewing, launching Virtue Farm’s first-ever beer – Vestland.

While Hall stepped away from brewing to found Virtue Cider 10 years ago, he never stopped being a part of the world of beer. Having embarked on a two-month pilgrimage to study the craft of cider, touring and tasting at top cidermakers in England and France, it’s fitting that his travels to Scandinavia helped inspire Vestland.

Vestland is a Nordic-style lager brewed with classic Scandinavian ingredients – like juniper berry, rye and caraway – resulting in a clean, crisp beer that celebrates the simplicity and beauty of Nordic culture. While prevalent in Scandinavia, many of these ingredients are also found at Greg’s home in Southwest Michigan, ultimately connecting the two places. Just as Nordic design and cuisine make the ordinary extraordinary, Vestland does the same for lager.

Vestland will be available in 6-pack bottles as well as on draught across Michigan and Illinois beginning in May.

About Virtue Farm:

Virtue Farm in Fennville, Michigan is a working farm of 48-acres of restored Michigan grasslands, a five-acre orchard, and heritage breed animals (pigs, chickens) that contribute to the grazing and sustainability of the farm. The Farm is home to Virtue Cider and the newly launched Vestland, the brand’s first foray into beer. Ciders made at the farm will continue to be called Virtue Cider while brands like Vestland that don’t fall under the cider category, will use Virtue Farm.

For More Information:

https://www.virtuecider.com