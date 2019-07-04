Virtue Cider to Release Northcider and Southcider on July 7

FENNVILLE, Mich. — We make cider in Michigan, but are inspired by Chicago. It’s where our founder Gregory Hall made his mark on the brewing world at Goose Island. It’s the closest, largest city to us. We debuted Virtue Cider in 2012 in Chicago and wanted to send a love letter to our favorite big city by launching Northcider and Southcider on July 7.

We introduce Northcider and Southcider as a nod to the annual crosstown baseball series while also celebrating the pride of Chicago’s neighborhoods. Like all good rivalries, both ciders have flavor profiles that will inspire a firm choice one way or the other, or at least a lively discussion. Northcider is a hopped cider, and Southcider is slightly sweeter with vanilla notes.

Northcider​ is a blend of Michigan apples fermented on-site at Virtue Cider and dry-hopped with Centennial and Cascade hops. A delicate hop aroma and nicely balanced. Crisp and refreshing. 6.7% ABV. Gluten-free.

Southcider​ is also crafted in our cider houses with all Michigan Apples and blended with botanicals. Slightly sweet with subtle vanilla notes. 5.5% ABV. Gluten-free.

We invite you to try them both and make your choice. Or decide to celebrate their differences but love them both the same. Both Northcider and Southcider will be available July 7 in 16 oz. cans and on draft in very limited quantities around Chicago and at our Tap Room in Fennville.

Our​ ​Tap Room​ are farm is open seven days a week. You can also ​book a tour​ or ​private event with us online. Learn more at virtuecider.com

About Virtue Cider:

Virtue Cider in Fennville, Michigan, makes craft cider using traditional techniques: making cider on a farm utilizing Michigan apples and aging the cider in barrels. Their ciders range from dry to sweet and show the complexity and nuance of the region’s apples. Its founder, Gregory Hall, was former brewmaster at Goose Island Brewing Company, and he brings his barrel-aging expertise to cider. Virtue Cider is open all year long where you can sample cider in the Tasting Room, take some home from the Bottle Shop, tour the cider houses, or walk around the working farm.