Virginia’s Starr Hill Brewery to Open ‘Beer Hall & Rooftop’ in Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Starr Hill Brewery is thrilled to announce the opening of its brand new Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop in Richmond, Virginia. Scheduled to open in Summer 2019, Starr Hill’s newest location will serve as a venue to showcase a broad selection of beer styles with a unique entertainment space in the Scott’s Addition Historic District.

Located at 3406 West Leigh Street, the Beer Hall will feature a custom 10-barrel brewing system, in addition to five American white oak foeders, thus serving as the brewery’s first location dedicated to producing wild ales. Following the success of their Roanoke location, this pilot system will provide Starr Hill with increased flexibility for brewing upwards of 50 limited release batches of ales, lagers and wild beers each year.

“With the new pilot brewery and foeders in Richmond, there will be nearly no limit to our ability to experiment with different styles, including juicy, hazy IPAs, fruited brett sours, rich stouts and delicate pilsners and lagers,” says Brewmaster Robbie O’Cain. “Brewing wild sour styles on a big production system like we have in Crozet isn’t currently feasible, and to be able to add a facility with this potential is extremely exciting for our team. We are very much looking forward to sharing our creativity with the Richmond craft beer community.”

Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop will share its building in Richmond’s fastest growing neighborhood with Tazza Kitchen, CloudBees, and Community Foundation. The first-floor Beer Hall will feature over 4,500 square feet for the brewery and bar with an additional 1,000-square-foot deck outside. The all-season 3,000-square-foot Rooftop bar and beer garden will be an escape for beer drinkers looking for fresh air and excellent views of the Richmond skyline. Bars located both inside the main tap room and on the rooftop will highlight a rotating variety of over 20 different styles of beer. With a diverse and vibrant customer space, Starr Hill also looks to host private events for parties of all sizes.

“Scott’s Addition was a natural choice for us as we planned our new expansion,” says Allie Hochman, General Manager of the new Richmond location. “While it has become well-known for its eclectic craft beverage scene, the neighborhood has blossomed with a growing number of local restaurants, boutique shops, commercial businesses and thousands of new residents. We’re looking forward to collaborating with our neighbors and making a positive impact on this already thriving community.”

The Beer Hall will be open seven days a week, serving beers from their new pilot system, as well as some classics from the original Crozet production facility. Starr Hill Richmond will feature live performances several nights a week from up-and-coming artists in the rich tradition of local music from Central Virginia. Additional programming and events will be cultivated through partnerships with neighboring brewers, restaurants, local artisans, music venues, food trucks, and a variety of Richmond non-profit organizations. For its architectural and design work, Starr Hill has partnered with 510 Architects to create a dynamic and comfortable place for its customers.

“Starr Hill’s opening of the Beer Hall & Rooftop reinforces our vision of fostering a versatile mix of amenities in Scott’s Addition,” says Matt Raggi, principal of Thalhimer Realty Partners, Inc. “As the neighborhood continues to grow, we’re excited to add a community-driven business like Starr Hill that will invest their resources and energy into making Scott’s Addition even stronger. Their music and cultural history, combined with brewing expertise, make Starr Hill a perfect addition to the neighborhood.”

Information about hiring positions and official opening events will be posted at a later date on www.StarrHill.com. Follow updates on social media via Starr Hill’s Richmond accounts: Facebook.com/StarrHillRVA, Twitter: @StarrHillRVA and Instagram: @StarrHillRVA.

About:

Born in a Charlottesville music hall in 1999, Starr Hill is an independent, regional craft brewery founded out of a passion for great beer and live music. Among the most award-winning craft breweries on the East Coast, Starr Hill has won 22 Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and Great British Beer Festival medals. Headquartered in Crozet, VA, Starr Hill Brewery is the largest craft brewer in Virginia. Fans can also visit the Pilot Brewery & Side Stage in Roanoke, VA, and the new Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop in Richmond, VA, scheduled to open Summer 2019. Please visit www.StarrHill.com for more information.