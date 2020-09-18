Virginia Beer Co. Signs With Premium Distributors in Northern Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Virginia Beer Company has never claimed to travel lightly and they’re making no exceptions for their official launch in Northern Virginia.

“You can now find Virginia Beer Co. cans and draft throughout NoVA thanks to our new partnership with Premium Distributors of Virginia,” remarks VBC Co-Founder Robby Willey. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to finally bring beers & cheers from Williamsburg to NoVA.”

“We’ve been gazing longingly northward for quite some time,” jokes VBC Director of Sales Michael Rhodes. “One of our co-founders [Robby] grew up in Herndon, went to high school in Falls Church, and worked in Arlington before moving back to Williamsburg to help open VBC.”

Look for cans of The Virginia Beer Company’s core four – Saving Daylight Citrus Wheat, Free Verse India Pale Ale, Elbow Patches Oatmeal Stout, and Liquid Escape Tart Ale – and limited drops of small batch Workshop Series releases in 16 oz. cans at Northern Virginia bottle shops, craft beer bars, and grocers with good taste. More limited cans and kegs will be heading north in the Commonwealth via Premium Distributors soon.

“From beer runs at Norm’s Beer & Wine to bites & brews at galaxy hut to lunches at Lost Dog Cafe, happy hours at Westover Market Beer Garden and rounds at Rustico Restaurant & Bar — we’ve long enjoyed the NoVA craft beer scene and we can’t wait to be a part of it,” says Robby W. “Cheers from Williamsburg to all of our NoVA peeps — we’ll be joining you for a socially responsible round of beers from the ‘Burg soon!”

The Virginia Beer Company now distributes its beer in Southeast Virginia (via Chesbay Distributing), Central Virginia (via Premium Distributors of Virginia – Richmond), Northern Virginia (via Premium Distributors of Virginia), New York (via TapRm), Japan (via Cardinal Trading), France (via Brothers Loving Beer), Western Europe (via USA Beer), and the United Kingdom (via Beer52).

To find Virginia Beer Co. beers, please visit: https://www.virginiabeerco.com/in-the-wild

https://www.virginiabeerco.com/news/vbcinnova