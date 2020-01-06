Virginia Beer Co. Releases Night Shades Triple Black IPA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The night is dark and full of hops… The Virginia Beer Company’s first can release of 2020 will be Night Shades, a 10.4% abv Triple Black IPA.

“January can be long and grey,” remarks Virginia Beer Co. co-founder Robby Willey. “Last year we toyed with the idea of bumping up our Brewmaster’s award-winning Black IPA recipe to showcase a style you don’t see very often (ie, a Triple Black IPA).”

This recipe showcases the best of both worlds by combining a dark, malty base with a massive dry-hop featuring Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops. Roasty and smooth as one would expect from such a foundation of dark malts, with the bite of a brite India Pale Ale.

“Doing something bigger and bolder for the colder months – but specifically not a boozy Stout or Porter – seemed like great way to transition between the year-end ‘Stout Season’ to the ‘IPA Days’ that await in the warmer months,” noted Robby W.

This is the second time that the Virginia Beer Co. has brewed Night Shades. Beginning in January 2020, this year’s release will only be available in limited quantities at the brewery located at 401 Second Street in Williamsburg, Virginia.

For additional information, please reach out to taproom@virginiabeerco.com.

For More Information: https://www.virginiabeerco.com/news/nightshades2020

