Video: CBC 2019 Attendees on Health & Wellness Trends

A growing number of drinkers are looking to consume “better-for-you” alcohol products with “functional” ingredients and fewer calories. Others are moderating their consumption altogether.

According to Nielsen, almost two-thirds of 21- to 34-year-old beer drinkers are making efforts to reduce their alcohol intake.

At the same time, 24 percent of beer drinkers are more interested in consuming alcoholic beverages made with “wellness” in mind versus a couple of years ago, according to the market research firm.

In response, many beer companies have released products catering to the health-conscious.

Stalwart craft outfits such as Dogfish Head and Harpoon Brewery have moved into the space with their respective “SuperEIGHT” and “Rec League” offerings. Both beers are sessionable, have fewer calories than more mainstream craft beers, and are made with unique ingredients like quinoa or buckwheat kasha.

Meanwhile, startups like Crook & Marker – which produces gluten-free, “spiked and sparkling” beverages made with quinoa, amaranth, millet, and cassava root – or JuneShine Hard Kombucha are hoping to appeal to craft beer drinkers with more non-traditional alcoholic beverages.

So where is this piece of the segment headed?

“Inevitably growing, and if you don’t believe that, then you’re wrong,” according to Karl Strauss co-founder and CEO Chris Cramer.

In the video above, numerous attendees of the 2019 Craft Brewers Conference, held last month in Denver, Colorado, share their thoughts on this emerging area of the beer category.