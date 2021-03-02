Victory Brewing Releases Brotherly Love Hazy IPA, Creates Community Fund

Victory adds new “Brotherly Love” Hazy IPA to its craft beer portfolio and aims to donate $25,000 to community-minded non-profit organizations through their newly established Brotherly Love Community Fund.

Downingtown, Pa. – Victory Brewing Company (Victory), a pioneer of the craft beer movement, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a newly established “Brotherly Love Community Fund” and with the launch of a new year-round hazy IPA, “Brotherly Love”. Intended to promote and inspire the purposeful change the world is craving after a year of uncertainty, Victory’s anniversary year marks a much-needed return to the social connection and sense of togetherness craft beer cultivates.

“We looked at the state of the world heading into 2021 and wondered, what can we do to help rebuild and heal our communities. Great beer has the power to bring people together and to prompt meaningful dialogue that leads to mutual understanding and progress,” remarks Bill Covaleski, Co-Founder of Victory. “Knowing that it was our 25th anniversary, we are launching a campaign called ‘Brew Forward’. It is about creating a fresh start, full of promise and possibility. The main components of the campaign are creating a socially conscious beer and to setup the Brotherly Love Community Fund. The idea behind Brotherly Love is a representation of Victory’s longstanding values and its mission to help better our communities. Brotherly Love and the Brotherly Love Community Fund will serve as catalysts for change in our communities as we ‘Brew Forward’ into our 25th anniversary year.”

The Brotherly Love Community Fund creates opportunities to support and uplift those in-need through partnerships with national non-profit organizations focused on helping individuals reach their full potential. Created in partnership with the Philadelphia Foundation, a community foundation that strengthens the economic, social and civic vitality of Greater Philadelphia, the fund operates as a streamlined way for the public to support Victory’s mission through tax-deductible contributions.

For the fund’s first grant, Victory is partnering withBack on My Feet, a non-profit working to combat homelessness in 14 major cities across the U.S., including Victory’s hometown of Philadelphia. Through individualized, fitness-based restorative support models, Back on My Feet creates opportunities for their members to build the confidence, strength, and the skillset to rise out of homelessness and start new, sustainable lives.

To set the fund in motion, Victory has donated $10,000, ultimately striving to raise $25,000 for Back on My Feet by year end. The goal of the donation is to provide support for 50 Back on My Feet members as they take next steps in continuing education, finding permanent homes, and seeking new job opportunities.

Victory has created several opportunities for beer drinkers and charitable donors across the nation to contribute:

Visit www.victorybeer.com/brotherlylove to donate to the Brotherly Love Community Fund

Scan the QR code on Brotherly Love signage at select retailers, bars and restaurants where Victory is sold to learn more about the Brotherly Love Community Fund and its goals. For every QR scan, a $1 contribution from Victory will be automatically donated to the fund and present visitors with the options to make additional contributions of their own.

“It means so much to us that a powerhouse brand like Victory Brewing Company has chosen Back on My Feet as a beneficiary of the Brotherly Love Community Fund,” says Marikate Taylor, Director of Foundation Relations at Back on My Feet. “The generous donation supports our mission to provide our members with the tools they need to land ‘back on their feet’ and thrive in today’s society.”

A representation of the Community Fund’s mission, Victory’s brand-new beer Brotherly Love is a smooth, drinkable 6% hazy IPA. Characterized by bright citrus notes that drift into a tropical fruit character and finishes with a touch of apricot, Brotherly Love grows the brand’s presence in this relentlessly popular category that grew 81% in 2020 according to Nielsen. Brotherly Love harnesses a highly approachable flavor profile that excites new craft drinkers and veteran craft lovers alike.

“Brotherly Love was brewed out of passion, power and purpose—a passion for crafting excellent beer that instills a purposeful sense of togetherness among our fans and empowers them to ignite change in their communities,” notes Ron Barchet, Victory Co-Founder and Brewmaster.

Available for purchase starting this month, IPA lovers can responsibly enjoy Brotherly Love in 12-ounce, six- and 12-pack cans or on draft at retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the U.S. where Victory beer is sold, including Victory’s taprooms, and a soon to open taproom location at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in downtown Philadelphia.

ABOUT VICTORY BREWING COMPANY:

Headquartered in Downingtown, PA, Victory Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded by Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet, born out of a passion to introduce Americans to a high-quality beer and a drinking experience rooted in connectivity. Twenty-five years ago, Victory opened its doors to serve full-flavored, innovative beers with inspiration from Bill and Ron’s travels present in each delicious pint. Victory creates a vibrant culture and elevated beer-drinking experience across its taproom locations in Chester County, PA including the flagship location in Downingtown, Charlotte, NC, and soon to open location in Center City, Philadelphia. In February 2016, Victory announced an alliance with Southern Tier Brewing Company under the partnership platform of Artisanal Brewing Ventures. Additionally, Brooklyn-based Sixpoint Brewery and Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford, VA have since joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family. Victory products are distributed to nine countries and over 30 states across the U.S., plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. As one of the most decorated craft breweries creating award-winning brands such as Prima Pils, DirtWolf, Storm King and Golden Monkey, Victory continues to drive innovation and change through an ingenuity in brewing, steadfast commitment to the community, and forward-thinking initiatives. To learn more about Victory Brewing Company please visitwww.victorybeer.com or follow us on social media @victorybeer and @victorytaprooms.

ABOUT BACK ON MY FEET:

Launched in 2007 in Philadelphia and now operating in 14 major cities coast-to-coast, Back on My Feet recruits members at homeless and residential facilities and begins with a commitment to run three days a week. Back on My Feet’s unique, fitness-based, restorative model demonstrates that if you first build confidence, strength and self-esteem, individuals are better equipped to tackle the road ahead and move toward jobs, homes and new lives. The second phase of the program, Next Steps, provides educational support, job training programs, employment partnership referrals and housing resources. Back on My Feet members have run more than 1,000,000 miles and obtained more than 7,800 jobs and homes, and the organization has engaged more than 150,000 volunteers and supporters. Every $1 invested in Back on My Feet returns nearly $2.50 to the local community through increased economic output and cost savings. For more information about Back on My Feet,visit?http://www.backonmyfeet.org/or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION:

Founded in 1918, Philadelphia Foundation strengthens the economic, social and civic vitality of Greater Philadelphia. Philadelphia Foundation grows effective philanthropic investment, connects individuals and institutions across sectors and geography, and advances civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration. A publicly supported foundation, the Philadelphia Foundation manages more than 1,000 charitable funds established by its donors and makes over 1,000 grants and scholarship awards each year. To learn more, visit philafound.org.