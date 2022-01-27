Victory Brewing Company Adds a New Monkey to the Bunch

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania – As fans continue to flock to the Victory Monkeys, Victory Brewing Company is excited to introduce another addition to the crew with the highly anticipated launch of Berry Monkey. As part of their widescale ‘It’s Monkey Time’ campaign launching this Spring, Berry Monkey is already drumming up strong initial interest within the trade. Becoming the third 9.5% ABV beer in the Monkey Family’s franchise, this Fruited Sour Tripel joins a powerhouse team alongside Golden Monkey, which holds rank as the #1 craft Belgian in the US, and Sour Monkey, which holds rank as the #1 craft Sour in the US1.

This perfectly balanced Fruited Sour Tripel is loaded with real raspberry and features other natural flavors that add just the right combination of sweetness and tang, followed by a smooth finish. Berry Monkey will ship to Victory’s distribution network by mid-February 2022 and be available in 6-pack 12 oz. bottles, and 6-pack 12 oz. cans to complement the wide availability of the rest of the Monkey crew – Golden Monkey, Sour Monkey, Monkey Mixed Variety Pack, and Kick Back Variety Pack.

“The Monkeys have created a loyal and engaged following, transcending the craft beer world to appeal to more drinkers with their approachability and great flavor. Not something you’d expect from a 9.5% ABV craft beer. And, with cross-category drinking, the ability for Berry Monkey to appeal to wine, cocktail and seltzer drinkers will continue to grow Victory Brewing Company’s

Monkey line into a household name and a constant in refrigerators across the country.” Bill Covaleski of Victory Brewing Company explains.

“The Monkeys stand for inclusivity, reaching anyone and everyone across many different drinking occasions from a weekend party to a Tuesday post-work sipper. This phenomenon that we’ve seen the Victory Monkeys grow into means only one thing for 2022. It’s Monkey Time.”

The launch of Berry Monkey is just the first component of Victory’s year-long Monkey promotion – the “It’s Monkey Time” campaign, which encourages consumers to grab that 5 P.M. Friday feeling any day and any time. Monkey fans feel personal attachment to these brands, so now Victory will invite them to become part of the official Monkey Crew with chances to gain insider info about the Victory Monkeys and score exclusive and limited swag through pop-up events in key markets, influencer blitzes, online promotions and more. 2022 will undoubtedly be the year of the Victory Monkeys.

About Victory Brewing Company

Headquartered in Downingtown, PA, Victory Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded by Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet, born out of a passion to introduce Americans to high-quality beer and a drinking experience rooted in connectivity. In 1996, Victory opened its doors to serve full-flavored, innovative beers putting curiosity and inspiration from their travels and the world around them into each delicious pint and has since become a cornerstone of the craft beer industry as a highly regarded and internationally recognized brand. Victory has imbued its vibrant culture and elevated beer-drinking experience at its taproom locations in Parkesburg, PA; Kennett Square, PA (temporarily closed); Charlotte, NC; flagship location in Downingtown, PA; and newly opened Philadelphia location. In February 2016, Victory announced an alliance with Southern Tier Brewing Company under the partnership platform of Artisanal Brewing Ventures. Brooklyn-based Sixpoint Brewery and Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford, VA have since joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family.

