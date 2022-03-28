Veteran-owned Left Hand Brewing Company to Collaborate on Beer to Support America’s Service Members and Veterans

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Left Hand Brewing Company today announced it has signed on with the national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels to brew a custom recipe, Homefront IPA™, to raise funds to support U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.

The announcement by the veteran-owned Longmont, Colo. brewery marks the ninth craft beer company to collaborate on this year’s “Hops for Heroes” campaign, which helps fund Soldiers’ Angels’ national and international support programs. Other breweries participating in the program include Founders Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids and Detroit, Mich.), Center of the Universe Brewing (Ashland, Va.), and Karbach Brewing (Houston, Tex.).

“As a veteran-owned brewery, we’re honored to partner with Soldiers’ Angels on their Hops for Heroes program,” said Jill Preston, Director of Marketing & Hospitality at Left Hand Brewing. “Being able to provide comfort, care and support to our deployed service members, veterans and their families is a priority for Left Hand. We’re proud to brew and share Homefront IPA with our Longmont and Colorado community, while benefiting an important cause that is near and dear to our hearts.”

“When not winning awards for its amazing beer, Left Hand Brewing is focused on giving back to its community and supporting those making a difference for our country,” said Soldiers’ Angels President & CEO Amy Palmer. “We’re honored that Left Hand Brewing has chosen to partner with Soldiers’ Angels on our Hops for Heroes program. The funds raised this year will provide us the resources to support our service men and women who recently deployed to Europe to reinforce the defenses of our NATO allies.”

Soldiers’ Angels is a national nonprofit headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton. Through its global network of tens of thousands of volunteers, it fulfills its mission of providing aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families through a variety of ways— from shipping care packages to deployed service members to providing food assistance to low-income and homeless veterans, and more.

Left Hand Brewing plans to release its version of Homefront IPA in its tap room on Memorial Day, May 30.

All net proceeds from sales of Homefront IPA will be donated to Soldiers’ Angels to support its service programs, which provided assistance to more than 982,000 service members, veterans, wounded heroes, and their families in 2021 alone.

For more information or to register your brewery for participation, visit SoldiersAngels.org/HopsForHeroes.

About Left Hand Brewing Company:

Founded in Longmont, Colo., Left Hand Brewing Company is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 28-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals, 11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit lefthandbrewing.com.

About Soldiers’ Angels:

Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers’ Angels “Angel” volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at soldiersangels.org.

For More Information:

