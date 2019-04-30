Vermont Cider Co. to Release Woodchuck Sangria Cider

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Woodchuck Hard Cider announces the release of their newest variety, Sangria. Similar to their Bubbly Rosé and Bubbly Pearsecco styles, Sangria has been crafted to bridge the gap between wine and cider drinkers. The Vermont-based cider brand is excited to introduce an additional style into this innovative market, and just in time for Summer enjoyment.

Inspired by the traditional Spanish drink, Sangria is a semi-sweet cider, showcasing balanced notes of red wine, bright acidity, and berry. The liquid presents a full-bodied mouthfeel, complimented by a light carbonation, and a subtle sweetness at the finish. Enjoying this delicious cocktail just got a whole lot easier!

“We are thrilled to see the response by fans, both new and old, to Woodchuck’s Bubbly Rosé and Bubbly Pearsecco releases last year,” said Vice President of Marketing, Bridget Blacklock, “and we wanted to build on the excitement by creating another wine style. After tasting Sangria in our innovation meetings, we knew we had a winner. We can’t wait to see what the feedback is from fans!”

Available nationally beginning in May with a full national roll out by July, Sangria (5.5% ABV) will retail for$9.99/ 12oz 6 pack can. It will also be available in 15.5-gallon kegs. Enjoy the newest round of innovation from the brand that started the American cider revolution!

About Vermont Cider Co.

Vermont Cider Company is a leading hard cider maker in the United States, with a state of the art cidery located in Middlebury, Vermont. Vermont Cider Company crafts a variety of ciders for a variety of consumers. There’s iconic Woodchuck, fruit-forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners Irish Cider and Blackthorn, rounding out our import offerings. Vermont Cider Company reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991, with the launch of Woodchuck, and stays focused on the category today through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders. For more information about Vermont Cider Company, please visit: www.vtciderco.com