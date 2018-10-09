Verdugo West Brewing Co. Changes Name to Trustworthy Brewing Co.

BURBANK, Calif. — Verdugo West Brewing Co. announced it will change its name to Trustworthy Brewing Co. Head Brewer Chris Walowski will continue brewing the same top-caliber beers they have come to be known for. Trustworthy Brewing Co. will operate on the original eight core values: Quality, Education, Passion, Fun, Humility, Genuine, Accountability and Responsibility.

“We’re grateful for the passion and support we have received from our guests and community, and as we’ve grown, our original name presented a few challenges,” said Walowski. “A lot of people couldn’t pronounce it or Google would autocorrect to ‘Vertigo’ and send you to WebMD. Along the way, our ‘Trustworthy IPA’ became a fan favorite and a more recognizable name, so we decided it was time to make a change.”

Under the Trustworthy Brewing Co. name, Walowski will introduce new beers he has been crafting, including barrel-aged sours, fruited sours and whiskey barrel-aged blends. Additionally, Gigil Pilsner, Wax Wing Blonde Lager, Trustworthy IPA, Brass Jar Hoppy Amber and What Plane? Oatmeal Stout will be available in four-pack 16 ounce cans by the end of the year.

Since opening in January 2017, the brewery has grown from three people and four fermenters to a 12 person team with nine fermenters. The expansion and addition of a horizontal lagering tank has resulted in the doubling of beer production year-over-year.

For more information and to stay up to date on events and specials, like Facebook.com/TrustworthyBrewingCo, follow @TrustworthyBrewing on Instagram and @TrustworthyBrew on Twitter or call 818-841-5040.