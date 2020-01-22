Utepils Brewing and Cowboy Jack’s Launch New Jack’s IPA

MINNEAPOLIS — European-inspired brewery Utepils Brewing and Cowboy Jack’s Saloon and Restaurant are pleased to announce their partnership to create a new Jack’s IPA recipe. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, patrons can enjoy a fresh pint of Jack’s IPA at Utepils Brewing taproom and all participating Cowboy Jack’s locations in Minnesota.

To kick off the New Year and new collaboration, Utepils will be hosting a launch party on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at “The Barn,” located at the Cowboy Jack’s Downtown Minneapolis at 126 N. 5th St, Minneapolis, MN, 55403 from 6-10 p.m. As part of the special celebration, there will be an Utepils tap takeover, allowing guests to enjoy the new Jack’s IPA, as well as other classic beers the local brewery is known for.

Northland Vodka will also be in attendance with their new product that will hit Cowboy Jack’s Saloon and Restaurant locations on Jan. 6, 2020, as well.

In addition, to help top off the night’s celebration, there will be a special live performance by “Fookey”. This heavy metal band consists of Chris Hawkey, Mark Parrish, and Pete Bercich, as well as other musicians.

To enjoy all the fun and excitement this special launch party has to offer, patrons must first win tickets. All tickets will be given away through the following social channels: Cowboy Jack’s, Utepils Brewing, and Northland Vodka. Guests can also win tickets by listening to KFAN 100.3FM. To win VIP tickets to the launch party, guests are encouraged to listen to The Power Trip Morning Show from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

About Utepils

Founded in 2017, Utepils brings pure, authentic European-style beers to thirsty Minnesotans. Using the highest quality water from the historic Glenwood Inglewood wells, each beer is uniquely distinct and brewed with fresh ingredients, sourced from all over the world. Utepils believes that good living comes from good brewing and delicious beers help bring friends and families together to share memories and create new traditions that should be celebrated again and again.