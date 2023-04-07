US Beverage Expands Daura Damm Portfolio In US With Launch of Crafted To Remove Gluten IPA

STAMFORD, Conn.— United States Beverage, LLC (USB) has brought DAURA DAMM IPA, a new imported, crafted to remove gluten beer, to major US markets. DAURA IPA is produced in Barcelona by the Damm Brewery, Barcelona’s only large brewery and a pioneer in brewing crafted to remove gluten beer.

DAURA IPA is a true India Pale Ale with plenty of hops. It is brewed with 100 percent natural local Mediterranean ingredients and a blend of hops, including Summit (spices), Citra (citrus), Simcoe (pine) and Mosaic (fruity).

“US Beverage has been proud to import and distribute the DAURA portfolio of award-winning beers since 2010,” said Justin Fisch, President, US Beverage. “US beer lovers, whether gluten intolerant or not, have embraced these beers from day one, and we are confident that DAURA IPA will only strengthen the brand’s broad appeal.”

DAURA is the world’s most award winning crafted to remove gluten beer brand. A proprietary brewing process strips the gluten protein from the barley malt, leaving only the “real beer” taste. Because the gluten protein has been stripped away, DAURA IPA’s gluten content level is less than 20 parts per million (ppm), the threshold for gluten free products established by the US Food & Drug Administration.

Celiac’s Disease (CD) is an allergy to the gluten protein, which is commonly found in wheat and other grain products (pasta, bread, pizza). Studies indicate that as many as 1 in 133 Americans have a form of CD. There is no cure, only avoidance and dietary changes.

“IPAs have dominated the craft beer space for some time, and adults living with Celiac’s Disease had limited options when it comes to wanting something that tastes like a real beer,” said Fisch. “DAURA is the recognized leader in crafted to remove gluten beer, and we’re thrilled to have an IPA addition to the portfolio.”

DAURA IPA (6.6% ABV) is available at select on-premise accounts and in 6-packs (suggested retail price $10.99) wherever DAURA beers are sold.

This is an amber-colored beer, with delicate hints of copper and orange. It’s intense notes of hops define the personality of this Mediterranean version of the classic IPA style. Aromas of ripe fruit and tropical citrus notes reinforce its freshness.



About the Brewery

Grupo Damm represents the longest standing brewing tradition in Spain – dating back to 1876. Based in Barcelona, Grupo Damm produces world class styles of beers for both domestic and export markets. Estrella Damm, Daura Damm, Inedit Damm and DAURA IPA are four of the world-class beers that are currently sold in the US market.

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage (USB) is a leading independent beverage company in the United States, specializing in imported and U.S. craft beer, ciders, and specialty beverages. US Beverage provides sales, marketing and distribution services for a diverse portfolio which includes UINTA Brewing Co., acquired by USB in 2022, as well as a global portfolio of premium brands such as Moosehead Lager, Malibu Splash sparkling malt beverages, 1911 Cider, Captain Lawrence, Super Bock, Innis & Gunn, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, DAURA and DAURA IPA, Czechvar, Superior Cerveza, Birra Moretti, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Sagres, Krusovice, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

For More Information:

https://unitedstatesbeverage.com