Urban South – HTX to Launch Three New Collaborative Beers This November

HOUSTON, Texas – The Urban South – HTX brewing team has been hard at work developing some innovative new beer options for fans to enjoy this November. The Sawyer Yards brewery has worked closely with several different local craft breweries and organizations this month and is excited to release the following collaborative brews.

Bedford Spilled: A collaboration with Turning Point Beer

After a successful collaboration on Twain Twacks Imperial Stout in September, Urban South – HTX and Bedford’s Turning Point Beer came back together to create this new addition to Urban South’s Spilled Series. Bedford Spilled features raspberry, lemon and lime given Turning Point’s special Quencher Series treatment for a refreshing fruited sour infused with electrolytes.

Bedford Spilled is currently available on tap and in cans at Urban South’s Houston taproom.

Popston Spilled: A collaboration with Popston

Urban South – HTX has collaborated on a very special brew with Jonathan Delgado, the creator of Houston’s favorite ice pop, Popston. This addition to Urban South’s Spilled Series features thick mango, creamy coconut and melted marshmallows all mixed into a lemonade-style brew for a great balance of sweet and sour.

Popston Spilled will be available for online pre-order starting Thursday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m., and available for pickup and in-person purchase starting Friday, November 19 at Urban South’s Sawyer Yards taproom. Popston will be onsite at the brewery on Friday, November 19 serving his famous pops. The special beer will also be available at a number of Urban South’s favorite Houston bars and craft beer shops, including Axelrad Beer Garden, Social Beer Garden, How to Survive on Land & Sea, Beers Looking at You, Craft Beer Cellar and The Growler Spot.

Triple Cheeseburger IPA: A collaboration with SpindleTap Brewery and Miller’s Cafe

In this collaboration with Houston’s SpindleTap Brewery, Urban South embodied Miller’s Cafe’s big, juicy triple cheeseburger. Triple Cheeseburger IPA is a triple IPA double dry hopped with Galaxy hops sitting at 10.2% ABV. The result is a refreshing body and a rich aroma of hops.

Triple Cheeseburger IPA will be available for online pre-order starting Thursday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m., and available for pickup and in-person purchase starting Friday, November 19 at Urban South’s Sawyer Yards taproom.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Gold), 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver).

