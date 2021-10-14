Urban South HTX Releases Three New Brews in Collaboration With Craft Beer Kings

HOUSTON, Texas – Urban South – HTX is excited to announce the release of three new limited edition beers created in collaboration with California’s Craft Beer Kings. Craft Beer Kings has been selling the highest quality craft beer, wine and other leading beverage products in the greater Los Angeles area for years. All three beers are part of Urban South’s innovative Spilled Series, a sequence of heavily fruited sour beers using hundreds of pounds of fresh, seasonal fruit to sweeten the tartness of the underlying sour base. The result is a refreshing, smoothie-like sip with a juicy finish.

Beers in the Spilled Series come in single, double and triple varieties, which refer to the amount of fruit added to the sour base. New beers released as part of the Craft Beer Kings collaboration will include three luxurious, heavily fruited sours:

Double Spilled: Raspberry, Nerds

Double Spilled: Cotton Candy, Strawberry Ice Cream

Triple Spilled: Pineapple, Banana, Orange, Vanilla, Rainbow Sour Belt

The new beers will be available for online presale beginning Thursday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. CST and available for pickup and in person purchase at Urban South’s Houston taproom starting Friday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m. CST. A limited quantity of the beers will also be available for purchase at Craft Beer Kings’ El Monte and Huntington Beach locations in California.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com