Urban South – HTX Releases Holy Roller IPA

HOUSTON, Texas — Urban South – HTX, Urban South Brewery’s new Houston location, is excited to announce the release of fan-favorite Holy Roller IPA in Houston. Holy Roller is Urban South Brewery’s flagship IPA, a big and bold hazy beer meant to be enjoyed during every season. The brewing team at Urban South – HTX has put its own creative spin on the recipe, and is thrilled to present Holy Roller to the Houston market.

Holy Roller will be available in Houston beginning this Saturday, April 4 in 16 ounce four-packs. During city-wide closures for bars and restaurants, fans can pick up Holy Roller to-go with the option to order in advance online. Urban South – HTX has also partnered with HopDrop Houston to provide delivery service for beer lovers. In an effort to support craft beer partners in the neighborhood, Urban South – HTX’s Holy Roller will also be available to purchase to-go at Craft Beer Cellar Houston (downtown location) and Craft Beer Cellar Cypress.

To learn more, visit: urban-south-htx.myshopify.com/.

WHERE:

Urban South – HTX, 1201 Oliver St, Houston TX 77007

Craft Beer Cellar Houston, 907 Franklin St, Houston TX 77002

Craft Beer Cellar Cypress, 11734 Cypress Rd #102, Cypress TX 77433

WHEN: Saturday, April 4, 2020