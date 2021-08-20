Urban South – HTX Celebrates Kobe Bryant Day With the Release of Two New Brews

HOUSTON – In honor of Kobe Bryant Day on August 24, Urban South – HTX is releasing two new brews to celebrate the basketball legend. Both beers will be available for preorder beginning Friday, August 20 at 8:24 p.m. CST, available for pickup on Saturday, August 21. The new brews will be available on tap and in 16-ounce four-packs at Urban South’s Sawyer Yards taproom starting Saturday, August 21.

Brewed in collaboration with California’s Local Motion Beer Club, both beers are part of Urban South’s “Spilled” series. The line of heavily fruited sour beers uses hundreds of pounds of fresh, seasonal fruit to sweeten the tartness from the underlying sour base. The result is a refreshing, smoothie-like sip with a juicy finish.

#8 features mango, pineapple, orange, marshmallow and ice cream.

features mango, pineapple, orange, marshmallow and ice cream. #24 features blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, black currant and strawberry marshmallow puff candy.

Thanks to the partnership with Local Motion Beer Club, #8 and #24 will be available at a small selection of local beer shops and grocery stores in the Los Angeles area, including West Covina Liquor, Smart Time Liquor and Handiest Food Mart. A portion of the proceeds from beer sales in California and Texas will be donated to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant that works to create opportunity for underserved athletes and young women in sports.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com/taprooms/houston