Urban South – HTX Celebrates Kobe Bryant Day With the Release of Two New Brews

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

HOUSTON – In honor of Kobe Bryant Day on August 24, Urban South – HTX is releasing two new brews to celebrate the basketball legend. Both beers will be available for preorder beginning Friday, August 20 at 8:24 p.m. CST, available for pickup on Saturday, August 21. The new brews will be available on tap and in 16-ounce four-packs at Urban South’s Sawyer Yards taproom starting Saturday, August 21.

Brewed in collaboration with California’s Local Motion Beer Club, both beers are part of Urban South’s “Spilled” series. The line of heavily fruited sour beers uses hundreds of pounds of fresh, seasonal fruit to sweeten the tartness from the underlying sour base. The result is a refreshing, smoothie-like sip with a juicy finish.

  • #8 features mango, pineapple, orange, marshmallow and ice cream.
  • #24 features blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, black currant and strawberry marshmallow puff candy.

Thanks to the partnership with Local Motion Beer Club, #8 and #24 will be available at a small selection of local beer shops and grocery stores in the Los Angeles area, including West Covina Liquor, Smart Time Liquor and Handiest Food Mart. A portion of the proceeds from beer sales in California and Texas will be donated to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant that works to create opportunity for underserved athletes and young women in sports.

For More Information:
https://urbansouthbrewery.com/taprooms/houston

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More