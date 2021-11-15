Urban South Brewery Releases Winter Seasonal Beer

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Urban South Brewery is bringing back Throwback Vibes, its winter seasonal beer first introduced in November 2020. Throwback Vibes is Urban South’s modern take on a West Coast IPA and is available annually from November through March at the New Orleans taproom and throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

An approachable hop bitterness and sweet malt character make Throwback Vibes a great choice for the cooler winter months. Sitting at 6.7% ABV, Throwback Vibes is brewed with a blend of Centennial, Simcoe, Galaxy and Citra hops to tone down bitterness and amplify softness. By toning down the bitterness of the traditional West Coast IPA beer style, the result is a more rounded, approachable sip without losing the assertive hop character.

Urban South Brewery currently offers eight core beers year-round in addition to its line of hard seltzers. The brewery rotates three seasonal selections and a variety of specialty seasonal releases throughout the year.

