Urban South Brewery Releases Coastal Harmony Double IPA for Hurricane Relief

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday, October 9, New Orleans’ Urban South Brewery will release Coastal Harmony, a double IPA brewed as part of a national beer collaboration. The new brew will be available at the New Orleans taproom and in stores across the brewery’s distribution footprint. Comet, Citra and El Dorado hops lend a burst of sweet tropical fruit and citrus notes to this double IPA.

Urban South spearheaded the Coastal Harmony initiative in an effort to raise awareness and funds for hurricane relief in the Gulf South. Funds raised from beer sales will be rapidly directed to organizations on the ground performing hurricane relief work and dedicated to long-term work in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Earlier this week, Urban South Brewery donated $3,500 in beer sale proceeds to Youth Empowerment Project in New Orleans as part of the global Black is Beautiful beer collaboration.

Seven breweries across four states are currently participating in the Coastal Harmony relief collaboration, including NOLA Brewing and Second Line Brewing in New Orleans. Urban South invites any brewery interested in supporting hurricane relief efforts to join the initiative and create their own version of the Coastal Harmony IPA. Breweries interested in participating should visit urbansouthbrewery.com/coastal-harmony.

Urban South’s Coastal Harmony will be available for fans to pre-order beginning Thursday, October 8 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

WHERE :https://urban-south-brewery.square.site/