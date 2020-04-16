Urban South Brewery Pivots from Beer to Hand Sanitizer Amid Nationwide Shortage

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, recently won a bid to produce 50,000 eight ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for the State of Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Through extensive research and outreach, Urban South was able to identify and partner with other Louisiana manufacturers to secure the raw materials necessary to take on this project. Orders for hand sanitizer have exceeded 120,000 bottles from local hospitals, grocery stores, nursing homes and other small businesses.

“In such unfamiliar and challenging times, it’s important for us to support other businesses impacted by this crisis and support our community in a time of need,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery. “This is a unique opportunity to keep our team employed and working while meeting a critical need in the community that has supported us for the last four years.”

Urban South employees will use their beer production and packaging skills to instead bottle hand sanitizer amid the nationwide shortage. Both front of house and back of house employees will remain fully employed due to this new pivot. Businesses or healthcare agencies interested in placing wholesale orders for hand sanitizer can contact the brewery at info@urbansouthbrewery.com.

To serve the community in a responsible manner during city-wide closures of bars and restaurants, Urban South Brewery is open for to-go beer sales only until further notice. Fans can place orders online and pick up beer at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. To learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit urbansouthbrewery.com/.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx