Urban South Brewery Launches Rocket Pop Gose as New Summer Seasonal Beer

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to introduce Rocket Pop Gose as its new summer seasonal beer. Replacing the previous summer seasonal Lime Cucumber Gose (which has now joined the year-round lineup), Rocket Pop Gose puts a unique spin on the traditional German brewing style while paying homage to the nostalgic summer treat. Blue raspberry, cherry and lime come together for a tart and sweet fruited-sour gose.

Rocket Pop Gose will be available from April through July on draft and in 6-packs at the Tchoupitoulas Street brewery, as well as throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint including Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.