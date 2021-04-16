Urban South Brewery Launches Rocket Pop Gose as New Summer Seasonal Beer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to introduce Rocket Pop Gose as its new summer seasonal beer. Replacing the previous summer seasonal Lime Cucumber Gose (which has now joined the year-round lineup), Rocket Pop Gose puts a unique spin on the traditional German brewing style while paying homage to the nostalgic summer treat. Blue raspberry, cherry and lime come together for a tart and sweet fruited-sour gose.

Rocket Pop Gose will be available from April through July on draft and in 6-packs at the Tchoupitoulas Street brewery, as well as throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint including Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.