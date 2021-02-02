Urban South Brewery Launches Distribution in Mississippi

Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is thrilled to announce that it will begin distributing a selection of its innovative beers in Mississippi this month. Through a partnership with Mitchell Distributing, a variety of Urban South brews will be available in bars, restaurants and stores in the Mississippi Gulf Coast region.

“Demand has been high from our fans in Mississippi, and our team is both grateful and excited for the opportunity to expand,” said Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Our goal is to brew innovative, high quality beer while embodying the traditions and values of the South, and Mississippi fits perfectly into this vision. We’re fortunate to have amazing partners at Mitchell Distributing to help us plan a great launch in this new market.”

Urban South beer varieties that will be offered in the Mississippi market include:

Paradise Park American Lager – an affordable and easy-drinking lager for the everyday beer drinker. Available on draft, in 6-packs and 15-packs.

Holy Roller IPA – Urban South’s flagship bold, hazy IPA. Available on draft and in 6-packs. Throwback Vibes – A modern spin on the classic west coast IPA, Throwback Vibes is Urban South’s winter seasonal beer. Available on draft and in 6-packs.

Paradise Park 100 – A low-calorie, snappy lager featuring flaked rice and pale malt. Available in 15-packs.

Lime Cucumber Gose – An unfiltered, kettle soured wheat beer with kosher salt, house pressed cucumber juice and lime. Available on draft and in 6-packs.

“We are thrilled that Urban South chose to partner with us to bring in their brands from New Orleans,” said Adam Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Distributing. “I, like many Mississippians, have so many fond memories from New Orleans, so bringing the premier brewer into the Gulf Coast is extremely gratifying. Urban South brings not only the highest quality craft brands, but an array of light beer and seltzers that provide options for every beer consumer. We are proud to work with them to serve the beer drinkers and retailers in our area.”

Urban South Brewery combines the heritage of European beer making with the brashness of new American styles, with the mission to inspire community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. Founded in 2016, Urban South has deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas. The brewery strives to embody the values and traditions of the Urban South while brewing the South’s most respected beer.

A number of launch events will take place throughout the week, featuring beer sampling, tap takeovers, and merchandise giveaways. Events are currently scheduled for a variety of bars and restaurants in Gulfport, Biloxi, Bay St. Louis and Ocean Springs. For the most up-to-date launch event schedule, follow along on social media (@urbansouthbeer).

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx