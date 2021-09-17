Urban South Brewery Launches Benefit for Hurricane Ida Relief

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Urban South Brewery has launched a new benefit in an effort to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms in regional history that made landfall on August 29, 2021. One dollar from every Who Dat six-pack purchased at the taproom or in stores, as well as a percentage of Who Dat pint sales at bars and restaurants that carry the beer, will be donated to the Urban South Coastal Harmony Fund.

Funds will be rapidly directed to organizations doing on-the-ground hurricane relief work in the southern region of Louisiana, plus those focused on the long-term work of rebuilding and fighting climate change. The brewery has set a $50,000 goal it hopes to achieve before the end of the year to help those in the community who have been affected by Hurricane Ida. Urban South’s New Orleans distribution partner, Southern Eagle Sales & Service, has generously agreed to match up to $12,000 in donations.

“As neighbors, colleagues and family members, we felt called to contribute to the rebuilding process that we know will be dealt with for many months to come,” said Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Instead of doing a taproom release as we have in the past, we wanted to go broader with the hopes of raising more money. We couldn’t think of a better beer for this initiative than Who Dat, which is not only available throughout our distribution footprint, but is a representation of the cultural fabric of the state we love so much.”

Urban South created the Coastal Harmony Fund in 2020 in response to Hurricane Laura, which made landfall on August 27, 2020. The brewery raised more than $3,000 in taproom proceeds through the release of a limited edition Coastal Harmony beer. The brewery hopes to raise more funds for Hurricane Ida relief by choosing a beer available year-round in cans and on draught at bars, restaurants and stores throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint (currently Louisiana and Alabama). A phrase that carries the New Orleans spirit and a beer that embodies the “Who Dat” lifestyle, Who Dat Golden Ale is brewed with pilsner and flaked barley, fermented with a hybrid yeast to produce a crisp and refreshing sip. Citra hops and Hallertau Blanc add a punch of lemongrass, green grape and grapefruit.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Gold), 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com