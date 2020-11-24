Urban South Brewery Launches 4-Pack of the Month Club for Beer Fans

HOUSTON and NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery is excited to announce a new 4-Pack of The Month Club available at both of its locations in Houston and New Orleans. For a one-time cost of $175, beer lovers will receive an Urban South BrüMate, and one 4-pack of Urban South beer each month for 12 months (over a $250 value.) Subscriptions are currently available for purchase and will begin in January 2021.

Subscriptions are redeemable at both the Houston and New Orleans Urban South locations, but only one location per month. Subscribers may choose one 4-pack each month based on availability. Monthly 4-packs will not be applicable to pre-sale beers and are only valid for in-person pickup. Pickup proxies are allowed with advanced notice.

To purchase a 4-Pack of the Month Club subscription from Urban South Brewery in New Orleans, customers can visit urban-south-brewery.square.site. To purchase a 4-pack of The Month Club subscription from Urban South HTX, customers can visit urban-south-htx.myshopify.com.