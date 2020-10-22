Urban South Brewery Introduces New “Goodies” Beer Series, Just in Time for Halloween

Urban South Brewery is excited to introduce a new series of beers brewed using popular Halloween candy. Starting with a cream ale base, the beers are conditioned on 50 pounds or more of each type of candy.

Beers in the Goodies series include:

Goodies Sour Patch Kids: This isn’t the traditional way to brew a sour beer!

Goodies Snickers: Chocolate, caramel and peanut butter flavors.

Goodies Almond Joy: Almond, chocolate and coconut flavors.

The Goodies series will be released to the public today, October 22. Beers will be available for fans to preorder using Urban South’s online store beginning at 6:00 p.m. Goodies beers will be available to pick up or purchase in person at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom beginning Friday, October 23.

WHERE: Online at urban-south-brewery.square.site/ or in person at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans

WHEN: Thursday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m. CT