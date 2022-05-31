Urban South Brewery Brings a Bit of New Orleans Flavor to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Urban South Brewery is no stranger to the deep cultural connection between Houston and New Orleans. The craft brewery’s Houston location has introduced several flagship beers to the Houston market that are regular fan-favorites from the brewery’s founding location in New Orleans. As of this month, Holy Roller, Lime Cucumber Gose and Paradise Park are all available on draft and in cans at Urban South – HTX – three of Urban South’s foundational year-round brews in New Orleans.

Holy Roller Hazy Juicy IPA: A bold, hazy, New England-style IPA brewed with Mosaic and Citra hops giving layers of bright citrus and tropical flavor.

Lime Cucumber Gose: A spin on the traditional German Gose brewed with kosher salt. This refreshing beer is made even more thirst quenching with the addition of key lime and fresh pressed cucumber.

Paradise Park American Lager: An easy-drinking American lager brewed with pilsner malt and Huell Melon hops. The perfect companion to take on the Southern heat.

“We have always felt strongly that these flagship beers our team spent so much time and effort perfecting should be available everywhere that Urban South has a presence,” said Anna Jensen, General Manager of Urban South – HTX. “Holy Roller, Paradise Park and Lime Cucumber are the foundation of the Urban South brand and were something we were missing here in Houston. Our fans have been asking for these brands they know and love and we are so excited to finally bring it to them. We’re looking forward to introducing new fans to some of our most beloved craft beers!”

Urban South Brewery was founded in New Orleans in 2016 where it earned the title of largest craft brewery in New Orleans in just three years. Recognizing the deep connection between the cities of New Orleans and Houston, Urban South chose Houston as the destination for its first satellite location and opened Urban South – HTX in early 2020. The brewery celebrated its second anniversary in Houston in February of this year.

Both of Urban South’s locations operate with the intention to brew the South’s most respected beer.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Gold), 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com