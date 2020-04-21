Urban South Brewery Announces To-Go Beer Releases, Virtual Events

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery is committed to continuing to inspire a sense of community through the gospel of beer while respecting the stay-at-home orders in effect across the nation. Despite city-wide closures of bars and restaurants, New Orleans’ largest craft brewery is thrilled to announce several new beer releases available for fans to pick up to-go, as well as online events scheduled for the next several months.

During the month of April, Urban South plans to release more than 20 unique brews for fans to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. In order to serve the community in a responsible way, fans can purchase beer to-go and pick up orders at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom. Customers can place their orders online and pick up their beer from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. To learn more, visit: https://urban-south-brewery.square.site/.

FEATURED BEERS THIS QUARTER:

Snoball Juice

Description: The award-winning Snoball Juice IPA is a tribute to Urban South’s deep Louisiana roots. This smooth-drinking hazy New England IPA is inspired by the signature New Orleans summertime treat, hopped with nearly five pounds per barrel of Idaho 7, Vic Secret, El Dorado and Citra hops. The resulting flavor profile showcases juicy tropical fruit.

Stats: 7% ABV, 50 IBU

Tiger Blood Snoball Juice

Description: A specialty variety of the award-winning Snoball Juice IPA, Tiger Blood Snoball Juice is a vibrant brew with sweet cherry, hibiscus and strawberry. It’s a bright red pour, just like it’s namesake flavor. The addition of sweet fruit to this already refreshing brew makes for the perfect summertime sip.

Stats: 7% ABV, 50 IBU

Nectar Cream Snoball Juice

Description: Another twist on the award-winning Snoball Juice IPA, Nectar Cream Snoball Juice is a hoppy milkshake-style IPA brewed with almond, vanilla and a heavy dose of lactose. An iconic flavor to New Orleans snoball stand fans, nectar cream has a sweet, distinct taste without being overpowering. Nectar Cream Snoball Juice will be available for order on the West Coast through Tavour beginning in May.

Stats: 7% ABV, 50 IBU

FEATURED EVENTS THIS QUARTER:

Web“BEER”nar Series

Urban South Brewery is hosting a live web“BEER”nar series to give fans a chance to connect and virtually sample some of Urban South’s favorite brews. Q(uarantine) & A(lex) is hosted by head brewer Alex Flores, and takes place once a week via Instagram Live. Flores will share tasting notes, the R&D and brewing process behind each beer, and answer fan questions in real time, with a selection of different beers featured each week.

instagram.com/urbansouthbeer/

Weekly Beer Releases in April

Every Wednesday during the month of April, Urban South Brewery plans to release limited quantities of new to-go beer options on its website. Fans can order their favorite beers online for curbside pick up at the brewery. Weekly beer announcements will be made on Sunday afternoons throughout the month, and new beers will be available for purchase on the Urban South website beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST every Wednesday.

urban-south-brewery.square.site/

Virtual Trivia Tuesdays

Urban South Brewery has partnered with Challenge Entertainment to bring back Trivia Tuesdays, virtual style. Teams of five maximum are invited to pick up their favorite Urban South beer and participate in a trivia competition via Zoom. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place and prizes will be available to be picked up from the brewery. Virtual trivia night will take place every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow-along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.