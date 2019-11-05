Urban South Brewery Announces New Beers, 19.2 oz. Cans

NEW ORLEANS — The second largest craft brewery by volume in Louisiana draws its inspiration from the city at the mouth of the Mississippi River, New Orleans. With a winning combination of food, history, and people, the result is a brewing style that’s as progressive and diverse as the city it calls home.

“New Orleans tends to take things to the next level and there’s always a flair for the dramatic,” says head brewer Alex Flores of the brewing culture in the city where he was born and raised. “In order to stay relevant you have to be daring and try new flavor combinations. It’s like an arms race for flavors at this point.”

In a city with such imaginative blends of food and drink, brewers need to keep pace with the constantly evolving local palate. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Urban South Brewery releases three beers inspired by the city’s vibrant culture.

Beer Releases

Ca Phé

Description: New Orleans is home to a large and vibrant Vietnamese community and Urban South’s winter seasonal offering, Ca Phé, is the perfect demonstration of how the brewery harnesses the diverse and creative spirit of its home city to advance the craft. Named for the traditional Vietnamese style of coarsely ground, strong espresso served with sweetened, condensed milk, this beer is a creamy coffee stout with lactose sugar. Its sweetness smooths the sharper edges of the coffee with roasted chicory from local French Market Roasters. Ca Phé won the 2017 Beer Army Foundation Gold Medal for Best Sweet Stout.

Stats: 7% ABV, 25 IBUs

Release

Pop!

Description: Urban South Brewery doesn’t just brew locally loved beer; it’s advancing the vanguard of the craft. The brewing team took their own traditional sour wheat beer and redesigned it around brunch culture to create a mimosa inspired beer perfect for New Orleans celebratory mornings. The result: Pop!, a fresh and citrusy sour wheat beer bursting with fresh tangerine juice best enjoyed at the tailgate or waiting for the second line.

Stats: 4.5% ABV, 10 IBUs

Grapefruit Holy Roller

Description: The addition of grapefruit amplifies the bold citrus notes of Mosaic and Citra hops in this longtime taproom-only offering. Slightly sweet and pleasantly pithy, this version of Urban South’s fan favorite IPA, Holy Roller, used to emerge only for special events and festivals, but has earned its place in the year-round line up. Grapefruit Holy Roller will be available in package and on draft.

Stats: 6.3% ABV, 60 IBUs

19.2 oz. Can Release

Description: Urban South Brewery knows that the only thing fans love more than their beer is more of it.Thanks to new canning equipment Urban South is expanding its offerings in larger, 19.2-ounce cans throughout the Louisiana market. Beginning with Holy Roller and Paradise Park available at the Superdome this year.

New Orleans is a neighborhood driven city with mom and pop convenience stores supplying locals with their needs. Single serve cans, many of them domestics fill these coolers. By introducing 19.2 ounce cans to the market Urban South digs deeper into the roots of the city. These larger cans are perfect for tailgating, concerts, sports arenas, and the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Following a successful release at the Great American Beer Festival this month, Urban South has released special 19.2-ounce cans of the new Jameson Caskmates: Irish Bayou Stout. They will be moving their barrel aged releases to this format. Upcoming taproom releases include the Belgian Quad Age Before Beauty, plus Botanical Gardens, their lime and cucumber Gose aged in gin barrels. The beers in this size are currently available only in the greater New Orleans area.

Events

November 13-16: Fete Des Fromages

Urban South Brewery is a first year sponsor of Fete Des Fromages 2019, the second annual NOLA cheese fest. The brewery has partnered with St. James Cheese and Baetje Farms to create a one-of-a-kind cheese-washed beer, which will be debuted at the event.

https://fetedesfromages.com/

November 21: Shuck Cancer New Orleans

Urban South Brewery recently released its Shuck Cancer oyster stout, brewed specifically for the American Cancer Society Shuck Cancer event. Fresh oysters were shucked to incorporate into the brewing process.

6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

http://shuckcancer.org/

November 29: Black Friday

Join Urban South Brewery for this family-friendly event featuring six beer releases, food trucks, live music and a bounce house for the kids. USB will be selling 95 limited edition Growler of the Month Club subscriptions prior to the event, which include a 32oz stainless steel growler and 12 refills for $120.

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

December 12-15: Luna Fete

Urban South Brewery is a second year sponsor of the sixth annual festival of light, art and technology in downtown New Orleans. The USB beer lineup includes Holy Roller, Paradise Park and Ca Phé.

6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

https://www.lunafete.org/

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow-along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.