Urban South Brewery Adds Tennessee to Distribution Footprint

NEW ORLEANS —Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to announce that it is expanding its distribution footprint into Tennessee. Through a partnership with Best Brands, a selection of Urban South brews will be available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout the state beginning this month.

“Expanding our distribution footprint is a priority for Urban South in 2021 as we work to keep up with demand from our regional fans,” said Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of Urban South Brewery. “We started our distribution growth by branching into northern Louisiana and Mississippi, and are grateful for our partners at Best Brands for helping us add Tennessee to the list. Our goal is to brew innovative and high quality beer while embodying the traditions and values of the South, and Tennessee is a great addition to our network.”

The following Urban South beer varieties will be available in the Tennessee market, with an emphasis on Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville:

Paradise Park American Lager – an affordable and easy-drinking lager for the everyday beer drinker. Available on draft, in 6-packs and 15-packs.

an affordable and easy-drinking lager for the everyday beer drinker. Available on draft, in 6-packs and 15-packs. Holy Roller IPA – Urban South’s flagship bold, hazy IPA. Available on draft and in 6-packs. The juicer Grapefruit Holy Roller will also be available on draft and in 4-packs.

Urban South’s flagship bold, hazy IPA. Available on draft and in 6-packs. The juicer Grapefruit Holy Roller will also be available on draft and in 4-packs. Lime Cucumber Gose – An unfiltered, kettle soured wheat beer with kosher salt, house pressed cucumber juice and lime. Available on draft and in 6-packs.

An unfiltered, kettle soured wheat beer with kosher salt, house pressed cucumber juice and lime. Available on draft and in 6-packs. Paradise Park 100 – A low-calorie, snappy lager featuring flaked rice and pale malt. Available in 15-packs.

A low-calorie, snappy lager featuring flaked rice and pale malt. Available in 15-packs. Paradise Park Hard Seltzer – Hard seltzers from Urban South’s newest line are gluten-free, under 100 calories, and feature real fruit with no added sugars. Variety 12-packs will be available featuring four 12-ounce cans of Lime Cucumber, Rocket Pop and Raspberry Limeade. Lime Cucumber and Rocket Pop will also be available in individual 6-packs.

Urban South Brewery combines the heritage of European beer making with the brashness of new American styles, with the mission to inspire community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. Founded in 2016, Urban South has deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas. The brewery strives to embody the values and traditions of the Urban South while brewing the South’s most respected beer.

To find out where Urban South beers are sold in your area, visit: UrbanSouthBrewery.com/about/beer-finder.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx