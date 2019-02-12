Urban Family Brewing to Relocate

SEATTLE — After four years of running their brewery and tasting room in Magnolia, Urban Family Brewing Co. is moving to a new location in the heart of Ballard’s “brewery district.” Andy Gundel, owner of Urban Family, said the move will occur in phases: production will relocate this summer, with the tasting room to follow by the end of 2019.

“We think we’re going to be the first brewery in Ballard,” joked Gundel. The new building will serve as the brewery’s home for the foreseeable future, he adds, since “the 23-foot ceilings and the ability to spread out to neighboring spaces mean we can grow as fast or as slowly as we need to.”

The team at Urban Family is grateful to the Magnolia community for their support, said Gundel, and will miss being in the neighborhood — but the new facility provides unparalleled opportunities. While they were not actively looking to move, it was inevitable in order to expand on the barrel program, as well as to keep the taproom feeling less crowded and more comfortable.

The new location will provide room for a bigger, 20-barrel brewhouse that some will recognize from another iconic Seattle brewery, along with a large walk-in space an expanded taproom and a larger outdoor area. While current space limitations prevent Urban Family from fulfilling many requests for private parties and events, the new facility will be able to accommodate these in addition to regular traffic. It will also allow for designated family-friendly, 21-plus and dog-friendly areas, along with greater access and exposure for new customers.

After the move, Urban Family will continue to focus primarily on fruited sours and IPAs; however, the expanded production facility will allow them to add more variety to their lineup, including more wood-aged offerings, as well as room for storage.

This will allow them to build up their barrel program and “focus on making more complex, wood-aged beer,” Gundel said. “We want to bring something special into the Ballard area. We know we’re not the first game in town, by any means, but we hope that we are viewed as a positive addition.”

Gundel and the rest of the team welcome questions and feedback, and encourage those who want to learn more about the move to come in, have a beer and chat with their staff. Visit the Urban Family website, or follow them on social media to learn more.