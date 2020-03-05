Urban Chestnut Brewing Collaborates with Stan Musial’s Family on #6 Classic American Lager

ST. LOUIS — Just in time for the 2020 baseball season, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) has partnered with the family of St. Louis baseball great Stan Musial to create #6 Classic American Lager. The new beer, an American lager brewed with a recipe that predates Prohibition, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Stan The Man. #6 Classic American Lager will be available at Busch Stadium and nearby bars and restaurants, as well as in 4-packs of 16-oz. cans at grocery stores and beer retailers in the greater St. Louis bi-state area, beginning March 16.

Urban Chestnut collaborated with Musial’s family on the beer style, name and label design. #6 Classic American Lager gets its name from the number Stan Musial wore throughout his baseball career in St. Louis. Musial’s #6 was retired by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1963 – the same year he retired as a professional baseball player. The 24-time All Star was a first-ballot inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969.

“Working with Urban Chestnut to help honor my grandfather has been a rewarding experience, and I believe he would have loved the finished product,” said Brian Musial Schwarze, grandson of Stan Musial. “Not only was my grandfather a baseball legend, but he also was a successful restaurateur and hotel owner in St. Louis. He’d have been thrilled in any of these pursuits to have a classic American beer named for him.”

“Together with the Musial family, we decided to brew an American lager because the style – like Stan – has become synonymous with baseball in St. Louis,” said Jon Shine, UCBC head of sales operations. “The recipe we chose – dating back to before Prohibition – has resulted in something we believe will be as universally loved and enjoyed as the man it honors.”

#6 Classic American Lager is among Urban Chestnut’s seasonal styles and will be available through the 2020 baseball season.

