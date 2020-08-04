Urban Chestnut and Purina Continue Partnership to Help Local Animal Shelters

ST. LOUIS – Purina and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) are continuing their annual “Raise a Pint for Pets” campaign to raise funds for shelter pets in St. Louis while providing pet owners a fun and tasty way to spend the evening at home with their pets. From Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, for every Urban Underdog Dinner Pack sold at UCBC’s Grove Brewery & Bierhall, the pet experts at Purina will donate $10 to the Petfinder Foundation to help local shelter pets and the organizations that serve them*. The campaign in total aims to raise $25,000, which will be shared among the following shelters in the St. Louis metropolitan area:

Helping Strays of Monroe County

Gateway Pet Guardians

Metro East Humane Society

Open Door Animal Sanctuary

Partners for Pets

Humane Society of Missouri

APA Adoption Center

CARE STL

Bellville Area Humane Society

Five Acres Animal Shelter

Each Urban Underdog Dinner Pack includes:

One Take ‘n Bake Pizza (cheese or pepperoni)

One 4-pack of Urban Underdog American Lager

One bag of Purina Beggin’ Strips

One limited-edition Urban Underdog can koozie



In addition, Purina will donate $1 to the Petfinder Foundation for each can of Urban Underdog American Lager sold at participating food and/or beverage establishments in Missouri.

“Pet shelters around St. Louis have been severely impacted by COVID-19, and while some have experienced record numbers of adoptions, all area shelters have had to cancel fundraisers and other community events,” said Kim Beardslee from Purina Community Affairs. “Teaming up with our fellow pet-loving friends at Urban Chestnut to help raise funds for local shelters is needed now more than ever.”

This is the fourth-consecutive year Purina and Urban Chestnut have teamed up for a philanthropic effort. Since its inception in 2017, the ‘Raise a Pint for Pets’ campaign has helped to raise more than $200,000 for local animal shelters.

“Over these past few months, a lot of us have found ourselves spending more time with our family pets, gaining a renewed appreciation for all they do for us,” said David Wolfe co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company. “We are fortunate we are able to assist Purina’s efforts to ensure local shelters have the resources they need to help pets find their forever homes.”

For more information about the beer and the benefiting organizations, visit urbanchestnut.com. Considering a shelter pet? Visit Petfinder.com to start your search.

*From 8/1/20 – 9/30/20, Purina will donate $10 to the Petfinder Foundation for each Urban Underdog dinner pack sold at Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall (4465 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110), up to $5,000. In addition, Purina will donate $1 to the Petfinder Foundation for each can of Urban Underdog American Lager sold at participating food and/or beverage establishments, up to $20,000. The promotion is valid in MO only. The combined maximum total donation will support local pet shelters in the St. Louis area, and shall not exceed $25,000. For more information about the Petfinder Foundation, please visitwww.petfinderfoundation.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.

About Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) is an unconventional-minded yet tradition-oriented brewer of craft beer. Founded in 2010 by Florian Kuplent – a German born and trained brewmaster with extensive experience at both small breweries, worldwide and with the world’s largest, Anheuser-Busch, and David Wolfe – a 20-year brewing industry member. Urban Chestnut operates three breweries in St. Louis, The Brewery & Biergarten at 3229 Washington Avenue in Midtown St. Louis, The Grove Brewery & Bierhall at 4465 Manchester in Forest Park Southeast St. Louis, and The U.R.B. (Urban Research Brewery) at 4501 Manchester also in Forest Park Southeast St. Louis, where they brew batches of artisanal, modern American beers (their Revolution series) and classically-crafted European styles (their Reverence series). Urban Chestnut also operates a fourth brewery, Urban Chestnut Hallertauer Brauerei, in the Hallertau region of Bavaria, where they brew their Hallertauer Serie; small batches of locally sourced, Bavarian bier.