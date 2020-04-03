Upslope Brewing Launches Electrolyte Series Spiked Snowmelt

BOULDER, Colo. — Upslope Brewing Company announces the launch of Electrolyte Series Spiked Snowmelt, an electrolyte-infused version of their original craft hard seltzer. Upslope will release mixed 12-packs featuring three flavors in 12-ounce cans: Passionfruit & Mango, Grapefruit & Hops, and Peach Lemonade.

For this line extension, Upslope teamed up with fellow Boulder-based sports nutrition company Skratch Labs to put a unique spin on their already popular Spiked Snowmelt. Made by infusing their original hard seltzer recipe with Skratch Labs’ Sport Hydration Drink Mix, the Electrolyte Series delivers the perfect après everything finish line celebration beverage while maintaining the same refreshing, light and gluten free beverage fans have come to love.

The launch is a result of continued innovation to deliver hard seltzer drinkers the new flavor options they crave while remaining dedicated to Upslope’s love for the outdoors and offering palatable craft beverages that pair with adventure.

“Beyond being Boulder natives, we share the same love for getting after it in the outdoors and delivering quality products to our fans,” said Henry Wood, Upslope’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “Collaborating with Skratch, we’re confident that we’ve developed the quintessential post-adventure refreshment.”

Each can of Electrolyte Series Spiked Snowmelt weighs in at 5% ABV and is 105 calories with only 3g of carbs and 2g of sugars. The custom Sport Hydration Drink Mix blend delivers electrolytes (sodium citrate, magnesium lactate, calcium citrate, and potassium citrate) and ascorbic acid without artificial sweeteners, isolates, colors, or preservatives. Like the rest of the Spiked Snowmelt lineup, the Electrolyte Series is gluten free and the perfect companion for health conscious drinkers living the active outdoor lifestyle.

“We were so pumped when Upslope reached out to us,” said Elliot Freeman, VP of Marketing at Skratch Labs. “So many group rides or fun runs around here end up at their brewery, so it makes total sense to mix in some Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Mix with their delicious Spiked Snowmelt for a killer post-exercise drink full of electrolytes. It was a no brainer.”

Electrolyte Series Spiked Snowmelt mixed 12-packs will be available at select liquor retail and grocery stores in Colorado starting April 1, 2020.

For More Information: upslopebrewing.com/electrolytesnowmelt/