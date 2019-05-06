Upslope Brewing Company Releases Spiked Snowmelt Craft Hard Seltzer

BOULDER, Colo. — Upslope Brewing Company has announced its debut into a new category with its own craft hard seltzer, Spiked Snowmelt. Crafted and canned at their Flatiron Park production brewery in Boulder, Colorado, Upslope will launch a mixed 12-pack featuring three flavors in 12 oz. cans: Juniper & Lime, Tangerine & Hops and Pomegranate & Acai. Their flagship flavor, Juniper & Lime, will also be available on draft.

The decision to launch into this category remains in line with Upslope’s love for the outdoors and their dedication to delivering palatable craft beverages perfectly suited for those après moments. Each can of Spiked Snowmelt weighs in at 5% ABV and is 110 calories with only 2 g of carbs and 2 g of sugars. Gluten free and lightly flavored using only natural ingredients, it provides the perfect companion for health conscious drinkers living the active outdoor lifestyle.

“Upslope has been about innovation since the beginning and continues to foster experimentation. We’ve been known to try things that were once unpopular, such as canning an IPA back in 2008 or being one of the first to release what we called a Craft Lager. Now, we’re excited to enter a new category to continue our growth and provide another offering for our fans,” said Upslope director of brewery operations, Dany Page. “Our Spiked Snowmelt delivers a lightly flavored, low calorie and gluten free option with the same main ingredient that we’ve used since the beginning – snowmelt from the Rocky Mountains in our backyard. This crisp, clean and refreshing product has been in the works for the past year, and we can’t wait to get these cans into your hands for your next adventure.”

Spiked Snowmelt mixed 12-packs will be available at liquor retail stores in Upslope’s states of distribution (Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and Florida) starting May 2019.