Upslope Brewing Co. Expands Distribution of Spiked Snowmelt to Southern California

BOULDER, Colo. — Upslope Brewing Companyis excited to announce the launch of Spiked Snowmelt, their craft hard seltzer brand, to Southern California. Through a partnership with Stone Distributing, SoCal residents can find variety 12-packs on shelves now featuring the three original flavors in 12-ounce cans: Tangerine & Hops, Pomegranate & Acai, and Juniper & Lime.

“Upslope is excited to partner with Stone Distributing Company to introduce and grow the Spiked Snowmelt brand in Southern California, a market we’ve been waiting to enter with the perfect product at the right time,” said Henry Wood, Upslope’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “Spiked Snowmelt presented the ideal opportunity – we believe it will stand out and resonate with the SoCal lifestyle and quickly become the go-to beverage of choice.”

Spiked Snowmelt’s Southern California expansion comes nearly one year after Upslope’s launch into the craft hard seltzer category. They have seen overwhelming success with the brand, even recently debuting an Electrolyte Series, and continue to win over health conscious drinkers living the active outdoor lifestyle. Each can of Spiked Snowmelt weighs in at 5% ABV and is 100 calories with only 2g of carbs and 2g of sugars. Gluten free and lightly flavored using only natural ingredients, it provides the perfect post-adventure refreshment.

Spiked Snowmelt variety 12-packs are now available at select liquor retail and grocery stores. To learn more about Upslope Brewing and Spiked Snowmelt, visit www.upslopebrewing.com. #ApresEverything

About Upslope Brewing Co.

Boulder-based Upslope Brewing Company is the creator of premium ales, lagers and their hard seltzer, Spiked Snowmelt, which are all artfully crafted using natural ingredients. Packaged in aluminum cans for exceptional portability and because it’s best for the environment, Upslope complements the outdoor lifestyle and caters to the on-the-go beer enthusiast. The five flagship beers include: Citra Pale Ale, India Pale Ale, Craft Lager, Rocky Mountain Kölsch, and their annual Experimental IPA. Additional installments are offered in their seasonal Limited Release Series along with their quarterly, barrel aged Lee Hill Series. New in 2020, Upslope released an Electrolyte Series Spiked Snowmelt variety 12-pack made with Skratch Labs’ Sport Hydration Mix. Additionally, Upslope is a proud Certified B Corporation, joining an effort to redefine success in business by solving social and environmental problems. Learn more about Upslope at www.upslopebrewing.com.

