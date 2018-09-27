Upslope Brewing Announces Release of Lee Hill Volume 17

BOULDER, Colo. — Upslope Brewing Company, the Boulder-based brewer, today, announced the latest installment of its quarterly release Lee Hill Series — Volume 17, a Sazerac Style Rye Ale Brewed with Honey.

Inspired by the classic cocktail, Lee Hill Volume 17 is brewed and aged to highlight the balance of spicy rye whiskey and herbal notes. Fused with light malts and orange blossom honey, the beer has been aged for nine months in Leopold Brothers Absinthe and Rye Whiskey barrels. Botanical top-notes of licorice, fennel and orange zest are backed by a sturdy rye whiskey spice and touch of honey sweetness on the finish.

“As brewers dedicated to this craft, we’re fortunate and proud to be able to display our creativity through limited release brews,” said Upslope’s head brewer, Sam Scruby. “Like its 16 predecessors, Lee Hill Volume 17 is very unique, and we hope for it to be a cellar keepsake for Upslope fans and craft beer lovers everywhere.”

Available while supplies last, Sazerac Style Rye Ale Brewed with Honey will be revealed during Upslope’s upcoming Lee Hill release party on Thursday, September 27th at its Lee Hill Tap Room facility (1501 Lee Hill Rd Unit 20, Boulder, Colorado 80304 | 5:00-9:00 P.M. MST). 19.2-ounce cans will be available for $10 (limit 6 per person).

Lee Hill Volume 17 – Sazerac Style Ale Brewed with Honey

Stats: 10.8% ABV

Availability: Fall | 19.2-Ounce Cans

Distribution: Upslope’s two Boulder-based tap room facilities.

Named after Upslope’s original North Boulder brewery, the Lee Hill Series is a tribute of continued commitment to experimenting and crafting small batches of beer for its awesome, craft beer-loving fans. The quarterly, limited release series celebrates experimentation and creativity. Served up in 19.2-ounce cans, the Series offers new and innovative styles that are sure to be cellar keepsakes.

To learn more about Upslope Brewing Company, and its year-round, limited, and tap room series beers, visit www.upslopebrewing.com. #ApresEverything

About Upslope Brewing Co.

Boulder-based Upslope Brewing Company is the creator of premium ales and lagers that are artfully crafted using natural ingredients. Packaged in aluminum cans for exceptional portability and because it’s best for the environment, Upslope complements the outdoor lifestyle and caters to the on-the-go beer enthusiast. The five flagship beers include: Citra Pale Ale, India Pale Ale, Brown Ale, and Craft Lager. Additional installments are offered in a Limited Release Series, the Lee Hill Series and the Tap Room Series. In an ongoing effort to protect watersheds nationwide, and the key ingredient in Upslope ales and lagers, one percent of Upslope Craft Lager can sales benefits local Trout Unlimited chapters in the state in which the beer is purchased. Additionally, Upslope is a proud Certified B Corporation, joining an effort to redefine success in business by solving social and environmental problems. Learn more about Upslope at www.upslopebrewing.com.