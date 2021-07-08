Upper Hand Brewery to Continue Downstate Expansion

ESCANABA, Mich. – Upper Hand Brewery, a division of Bell’s Brewery based in the Upper Peninsula, will be available across the entirety of Upper and Lower Michigan this fall.

“This last push into southeastern Michigan represents the final step of a year-long goal to make Upper Hand beer available statewide,” said Sam Reese, Director of Upper Hand Brewery. “To everyone from across Lower Michigan who has called, emailed, and sent messages asking when we’d be available in their neck of the woods, it’s finally time.”

Upper Hand will begin shipping to Ann Arbor-based distributor Rave Associates in September, followed shortly thereafter by O&W, Inc. and Earl Smith Distributing Co. near the end of October.

“We want Yoopers statewide to be able to Drink U.P. year-round, whether they’re actually up north, or just dreaming about being here,” Reese added. “Despite all the difficulties of the past year, we’ve enjoyed remarkable success in West and Northern Lower Michigan. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Rave, O&W, and Earl Smith to bring a taste of the Upper Peninsula to the rest of the Mitten.”

Upper Hand Brewery’s Lower Michigan beer offerings include its three most popular year-round brands: UPA (Upper Peninsula Ale), Upper Hand IPA, and Upper Hand Light, with additional brands to follow, including Deer Camp, their fall seasonal amber lager.

Join Upper Hand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as well as their website, for the latest news and updates.

UPPER HAND® LIGHT:

Keep it simple with the U.P.’s own light lager. Upper Hand® Light is crisp, crushable, and delicious: all day, any day, and every day.

4.2% alcohol by volume

Available Year-Round – 6-Pack Cans, 12-Pack Cans, and Draft

UPA®:

Our flagship and firstborn, UPA® is our go-anywhere, do-anything, back-to-basics pale ale. Timeless and traditional, some things are classics for a reason.

5.5% alcohol by volume

Available Year-Round – 6-Pack Cans and Draft

UPPER HAND® IPA:

Equal parts bitter and bright, Upper Hand® IPA is fresh, flavorful, and perfectly balanced. Our commitment to quality, value, and consistency.

7.0% alcohol by volume

Available Year-Round – 6-Pack Cans and Draft

DEER CAMP™:

Deer Camp™is as crisp as opening day, as toasty as a warm fire, and feels at home in your hand as it does in your grandfather’s. Our toast to the time-honored traditions of fall.

4.7% alcohol by volume

Available Seasonally (September – December) – 12-Pack Cans and Draft

ABOUT UPPER HAND BREWERY

Upper Hand Brewery is a crew of hikers, campers, dog-walkers, anglers, hunters, bikers, and folks that just want to get out there. We believe that life’s mission is to do what you love, where you love, with the people you love. For us, that means brewing the best beer we can, in the best place on Earth: Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

We put a lot of thought into brewing beer that reflects what we love about where we live. We have the unique opportunity to try and capture an experience—a sense of place—in each and every beer, and we take it seriously. That’s not to say we don’t have a lot of fun. The U.P. is full of adventures and we love making beer that makes those adventures even better.

A little more about us: our founder—Larry Bell of Bell’s Brewery—had always dreamed of opening a brewery in the Upper Peninsula. Little clues of those dreams can be found in many of the classic Bell’s brands, which pay tribute to the U.P. in their names and label artwork. His dream became a reality when we broke ground on our 20-barrel brewhouse in 2013, and we haven’t looked back since.

For More Information:

http://www.upperhandbrewery.com