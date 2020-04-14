Upland Brewing Co. Announces Pay-It-Forward Beer Sale

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Upland Brewing Co announces a one-of-a-kind beer sale starting Wednesday, April 15th through Tuesday, April 21st. For every full case (24 beers) of Champagne Velvet they sell, they’ll donate a lunch to an Indiana Healthcare worker.

“The outpouring of support we’ve received from the communities we serve has been overwhelming. We can’t thank Hoosiers enough for coming together during this trying time and continuing to support local,” David Bower, President of Upland Brewing Co.

Upland Brewing Company, like countless other small Indiana businesses, have had to reimagine their business model upon announcement from Governor Holcomb for all restaurants to cease dine-in services starting March 16th. Upland’s five restaurant locations in central Indiana remain open daily (11:30 am – 8 pm) for carry-out beer & food with the option for curbside pickup. Within Indianapolis & Bloomington, Upland has started to offer home beer delivery service on Fridays & Saturdays from 3 pm – 7 pm.

“We have been inspired by our customers and wanted to pay that support forward within the community.” Bower said. Upland has been offering weekly beer specials & pre-ordering options online for in-store or curbside pickup. “Passing forward our local support to our healthcare workers seems like an obvious choice. With our ability to create nourishing meals & distribute them locally, we hopped at the opportunity to do something more.”

If you’d like to be a part of this pay-it-forward beer special, you can pre-order a case online at their reservation site. Or, starting Wednesday, April 15th, you can simply carry-out or call ahead to request a case at your convenience.

Upland Location Information

Upland Bloomington, Upland Columbus, Upland FSQ, Upland on College Ave, & Upland Carmel are open 11:30 am – 8 pm, seven days a week for curbside pickup & carry out.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.