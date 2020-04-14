Upland Brewing Co. Announces Pay-It-Forward Beer Sale

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Upland Brewing Co announces a one-of-a-kind beer sale starting Wednesday, April 15th through Tuesday, April 21st. For every full case (24 beers) of Champagne Velvet they sell, they’ll donate a lunch to an Indiana Healthcare worker.

“The outpouring of support we’ve received from the communities we serve has been overwhelming. We can’t thank Hoosiers enough for coming together during this trying time and continuing to support local,” David Bower, President of Upland Brewing Co.

Upland Brewing Company, like countless other small Indiana businesses, have had to reimagine their business model upon announcement from Governor Holcomb for all restaurants to cease dine-in services starting March 16th. Upland’s five restaurant locations in central Indiana remain open daily (11:30 am – 8 pm) for carry-out beer & food with the option for curbside pickup. Within Indianapolis & Bloomington, Upland has started to offer home beer delivery service on Fridays & Saturdays from 3 pm – 7 pm.

“We have been inspired by our customers and wanted to pay that support forward within the community.” Bower said. Upland has been offering weekly beer specials & pre-ordering options online for in-store or curbside pickup. “Passing forward our local support to our healthcare workers seems like an obvious choice. With our ability to create nourishing meals & distribute them locally, we hopped at the opportunity to do something more.”

If you’d like to be a part of this pay-it-forward beer special, you can pre-order a case online at their reservation site. Or, starting Wednesday, April 15th, you can simply carry-out or call ahead to request a case at your convenience.

Upland Location Information

Upland Bloomington, Upland Columbus, Upland FSQ, Upland on College Ave, & Upland Carmel are open 11:30 am – 8 pm, seven days a week for curbside pickup & carry out.