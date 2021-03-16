Upland Announces New Location in Jeffersonville, Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Upland Brewing Company, the third-largest brewery in Indiana with five brewpubs throughout the state, announces the opening of their sixth location in Jeffersonville, IN. Upland Jeffersonville will showcase a full lineup of Upland offerings including an array of craft beers and sour ales paired with a carefully crafted menu, made available to Southern Indiana & Kentucky residents for the first time.

Located on the Ohio River overlooking the Louisville skyline and positioned between two scenic bridges, Upland Jeffersonville will have a 220 person capacity indoors with a 200 person outdoor capacity on the patio. “As soon as we saw the location, we knew it would fit perfectly into our Upland family of businesses,” said Upland President, David Bower, “Walking into the main dining room, we wanted the incredible view to be the focal point, so we have added impressive glass sliding doors that open directly out onto the patio.”

The tri-level patio is a highlight of the space featuring an outdoor bar. The sliding glass doors off the dining room create a hybrid indoor outdoor area. A pergola with a sunshade, rain guard, and optional sides for cooler weather will allow guests to enjoy the beautiful views all year long. Upland has worked with Seven Four Construction & WorK Architecture Design to make updates to the building while retaining the impressive wood beam framing and original fireplaces.

The 20 tap lines will be filled with Upland everyday classics, rotating seasonals, wood-aged sour ales, and small-batch offerings from Upland’s Switchback Series. These draft-only, small-batch offerings are brewed at Upland’s pilot batch brewery in Indianapolis, IN., ensuring there’s always something new on tap that you won’t find anywhere else. In addition to craft beer favorites, guests can enjoy a cocktail and wine list as well as all three flavors of Upland’s new line of Naked Barrel Hard Seltzers.

The Upland experience isn’t complete without their seasonal food menu. Their spirited pub fare is well known for their local beef burgers, nachos, and rotating menu items focused on ingredients they can source in season. They will also have creative options for vegetarians such as their setain-derloin and wit mac & cheese. Upland will offer a brunch menu every Saturday & Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm. Check out their full menus here.

Opening day is Friday, April 9th at 11 am with reservations & walk-ups available. Innovation Head Brewer, Matt Wisely, has something special in store for opening day. A unique twist on the Oaks Lily cocktail starts with a new small-batch creation just for Upland Jeffersonville. A fruited ale made with cranberry and orange will be topped with Blackberry wood-aged sour and garnished with a lemon slice for a refreshing beer cocktail.

“We’re very excited to join the Jeffersonville community,” said Bower. “There is a lot of excitement going into this summer. I’m looking forward to sunny days when the walking bridge is open and the local greenway is buzzing with guests on their way to enjoy a beer on the patio.”

Upland will maintain their rigorous cleaning standard by following all requirements outlined by the CDC including but not limited to spacing tables 6 feet apart, requiring staff to wear PPE, frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces, offering digital menus, & many other safety measures.

Upland Jeffersonville is currently hiring for their opening staff including servers, food runners, hosts, cooks, and more. Apply online on their website: https://www.uplandbeer.com/careers

Follow Upland Brewing Co. on Instagram & Facebook to stay up-to-date on their latest offerings & updates on the opening.