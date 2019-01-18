UpCountry Brewing to Release a Hazy Double IPA

ASHEVILLE, N.C.—UpCountry Brewing is continuing its weekly beer releases with a new Hazy Double IPA going on tap this week. The “Hazy Love” DIPA will go on tap in the Asheville taproom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will also go on tap at the Brevard taproom at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Hazy Love Double IPA, 9.3 percent ABV, 71 IBU

Get your fill of citrus in this big Hazy Double IPA!.71 IBUs of Citra, Ahtanum, and Galena will put all the tropical goodness in your mouth with a nice boozy backbone. Double dry hopped and finishing at 9.3 percent ABV.

“We’re especially excited for this recipe because it uses a hop variety we haven’t used before,” says UpCountry Brewing’s head brewer, Bryan Bobo. “It’s hard to stay unique with over twenty beers on tap in Asheville, but this one packs a tasty punch that’s not quite like the others.”

UpCountry Brewing is located at 1042 Haywood Road in Asheville, North Carolina, and at 212 King Street Suite B., in Brevard, North Carolina.

About UpCountry Brewing

UpCountry Brewing’s mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beer, local music and for getting outside. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live and play. UpCountry Brewing was founded in 2016 by John Cochran, a craft beer industry veteran since the mid-1990s. John has worked many beer-related jobs in his 20 plus years in brewing (including co-founding Terrapin Beer Company), and he is excited to get back to his roots by offering a small, local brewery with a spotlight on fun times, good friends and great beers.