UpCountry Brewing Releases Black Currant Gose

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UpCountry Brewing is releasing the next and newest brew in their Simply Sour Series this week: Black Currant Gose. This is the second brew in this collection of sours, and it certainly won’t be the last.

“We’re so excited to be releasing the next brew in our Simply Sour lineup,” says UpCountry Brewing’s Owner, John Cochran. “Exploring recipes for this one was fun, and we landed on black currant because of its unique history and flavor packed punch. I’m interested to hear what the rest of Asheville thinks.”

UpCountry Brewing will tap the keg on this new sour with a special introduction from Head Brewer Bryan Bobo in the taproom at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 17.

About UpCountry Brewing

UpCountry Brewing’s mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beer, local music, and for getting outside. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live and play.

As a community oriented brewery, our West Asheville taproom is the perfect spot to plan your next adventure while catching up with family and friends. With a large backyard, intimate indoor seating, and a generous space for live local music, UpCountry Brewing serves a wide variety of craft beer styles while providing a full brewpub food menu for locals and visitors alike.

UpCountry Brewing was founded in 2016 by John Cochran, a craft beer industry veteran since the mid-1990’s. John has worked many beer-related jobs in his 20+ years in brewing (including co-founding Terrapin Beer Company), and he is excited to get back to his roots by offering a small, local brewery with a spotlight on fun times, good friends, and great beers.