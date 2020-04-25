UpCountry Brewing Cans Sippin’ On Ginger Juice

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UpCountry Brewing is rolling out more cans! The brewery is canning its hard seltzer collaboration brew with Devil’s Foot Beverage Co. Cans will be available beginning on Wednesday, April 29th.

The beer, named Sippin’ On Ginger Juice, was initially brewed in January of this year. After the brew became popular around Asheville, both UpCountry and Devil’s Foot agreed to can it just in time for summer.

About the beer:

Sippin’ On Ginger Juice is a laid back 4% ABV ginger-lime seltzer. Developed in partnership with Devil’s Foot Brewing Co. and UpCountry Brewing, this ginger juice combo is a crisp and refreshing alternative for when your mind is on the mountains and the mountains are on your mind.

“We had a hunch this beer would be popular, and we’re so grateful Asheville proved us right,” said UpCountry Brewing’s Owner, John Cochran. “It’s such an easy drinking beer that’s perfect for warm weather. Working Devil’s Foot has also been awesome—we love those guys.”

UpCountry Brewing is located at 1042 Haywood Road in West Asheville. Cans of Sippin’ On Ginger Juice will be available at the taproom, in local bottle shops, and at surrounding Ingles stores beginning April 29th.

About UpCountry Brewing

At UpCountry Brewing our mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beverages, outside adventures, and local arts. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live, work, and play. As a Carolina community-oriented brewery, our West Asheville and Brevard locations are the perfect spots to plan your next adventure while catching up with family and friends. With large backyards, intimate outdoor seating, and generous spaces for live local music, both UpCountry Brewing taprooms serve a wide variety of craft beer styles for locals and visitors alike.

Whether you take this beer to the mountains or it takes you, we’ll see you there.

About Devil’s Foot Beverage Co.

Our philosophy is “Keep it simple. Keep it Fresh.” By maintaining fresh, natural, and local ingredients, we are creating something to be loved by mixologists, brewers, festival-goers, and families – kids and adults alike. We think everyone deserves to have options of natural, flavorful, non-alcoholic drinks. Our styles don’t intimidate. They are special but highly approachable, straight-forward, and fresh. We strive to provide quality, all-natural, non-alcoholic beverages to Asheville, NC and beyond. We love our city and its commitment to supporting local – and we are great friends creating a great product for an incredible community!