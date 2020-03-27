UpCountry Brewing and Grata Pizzeria Serve Up Beer and Food for Pickup and Delivery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Even during this time of uncertainty with the spreading of the COVID-19 virus, UpCountry Brewing and Grata Pizzeria are among the local businesses working hard to stay open.

Grata (Italian for grateful) Pizzeria, a new restaurant located inside UpCountry Brewing in West Asheville, has chosen to open its doors earlier than planned to serve up made-from-scratch pizzas and other Italian dishes for the community. Both the restaurant and brewery will be providing its products for pickup and delivery in the West Asheville area beginning on Thursday, March 26th.

Grata Pizzeria will be serving up an Italian-themed menu that includes pizzas, salads, and shareables, while UpCountry will be selling its craft beer via cans, crowlers, growlers, and kegs. Customers can call ahead and place their order for both businesses at once and either pick it up or have it delivered at their convenience.

Both businesses are currently operating Thursday-Sunday from 5:00 P.M.—8:00 P.M. Customers can place their order for pizza, beer, or both at (828) 575-2400 during these days and hours.

Both Grata Pizzeria and UpCountry Brewing are offering up a special pizza and beer package for a limited time:

Quarantine Survial Kit: Any UpCountry Brewing 6-pack + 1 one topping pizza for $15.99

Family Quarantine Survival Kit: Any UpCountry Brewing 6-pack + 2 one topping pizzas for $20.99

“It’s a very confusing time for everyone,” says UpCountry Brewing’s Owner, John Cochran. “We want to do what we can. We also want to encourage our neighbors to support local whenever possible, but especially during this time. We are beyond excited for Grata Pizzeria to join West Asheville and hope that everyone will give their food a try!”

Although this was not the way Grata Pizzeria would have chosen to open their restaurant, they are ‘grateful’ for the community’s response.

“We’re honestly just excited to get settled in Asheville and get people to try our food,” say Grant Fox and Rubí-Sabel Salvá, co-owners of Grata Pizzeria. We cannot wait to celebrate the passing of these unprecedented times—hopefully very soon! In the meantime, we hope everyone will give our takeout and delivery service a try.”

UpCountry Brewing and Grata Pizzeria are located at 1042 Haywood Road in West Asheville.

About UpCountry Brewing

At UpCountry Brewing our mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beverages, outside adventures, and local arts. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live, work, and play. As a Carolina community-oriented brewery, our West Asheville and Brevard locations are the perfect spots to plan your next adventure while catching up with family and friends. With large backyards, intimate outdoor seating, and generous spaces for live local music, both UpCountry Brewing taprooms serve a wide variety of craft beer styles for locals and visitors alike. Whether you take this beer to the mountains or it takes you, we’ll see you there.

About Grata Pizzeria

Grata (Italian for Grateful) is a new pizzeria located inside the taproom at Upcountry Brewing! Our seasonal menu consists of shareable Italian-inspired bar snacks, some delicious fresh salads with house-made dressings, and of course, pizza! We make all of our pizza dough, sauces, dressings, and other items from scratch daily, using the highest quality ingredients available from our local vendor partners, such as Hickory Nut Gap and Mountain Food Products. Co-owners Grant Fox and Rubí-Sabel Salvá are a young entrepreneurial couple that is new to the West Asheville community after leaving their jobs and moving from Athens, Georgia to open Grata Pizzeria. They were drawn to Asheville by the natural beauty of the landscape, its laid-back artsy culture, and its passion for fresh local products. They hope to contribute to the community by offering creative and delicious menu items made with locally sourced ingredients.