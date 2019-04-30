United Community Bank Names John Golding Head of Commercial Banking Solutions

CHARLESTON, S.C. — United Community Bank is pleased to announce veteran commercial banker John Golding as its new head of commercial banking solutions (CBS). Golding has more than 25 years of industry experience offering customer-focused solutions to businesses ranging from small to global scale. He has earned a reputation for providing the most relevant financial solutions to businesses, while consistently creating a positive client experience. As Head of CBS, Golding is responsible for managing the growth and revenue of the bank’s seven commercial lending divisions, and Capital Markets, which comprise the CBS group.

“Commercial Banking Solutions is a crucial component of our current success and is key to future growth,” said Rich Bradshaw, chief banking officer. “With a strong background in commercial banking and shared commitment to community investment, John is the right person to help us leverage our talent, identify new opportunities and drive the development of this dynamic team.”

Golding brings a broad scope of experience to United Community Bank. He has served as an executive VP for one of the largest bank holding companies in Charleston, South Carolina. He spent nearly 20 years as senior credit officer and senior relationship manager at Wachovia Bank. At First Federal, Golding was the EVP of the Commercial Banking Group. Most recently, Golding served as senior VP and commercial banking manager for First Citizens, where he managed the commercial banking team. His expertise includes simultaneously directing a traditional banking business (Treasury Management) and non-traditional banking business (Investment Advisory and Retirement Plan Recordkeeping) for South State Bank.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join the United Community Bank team,” said Golding. “Experience has led me to believe in a customer-centric approach to solutions that add value for businesses, and this philosophy aligns with United’s way of thinking. I look forward to leading and supporting the bankers in United’s extremely successful Commercial Banking Solutions group.”

Golding is a native of Asheville, North Carolina and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received the Wharton Leadership Certificate from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking (University of Pennsylvania). He is actively involved in the community as a member of the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association and the Greater Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and engaged in many non-profit and community betterment efforts. At the Chamber of Commerce, Golding participated in Leadership Charleston and co-chaired the Advance Division of a workforce development program known as Accelerate Greater Charleston.