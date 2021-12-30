Uhl’s Brewing Introduces Cellar Reserve Program, Y’Uhl Be Family

BOULDER, Colorado – Uhl’s Brewing Company has created a membership program for barrel aged aficionados, with a mountain of perks available for participants ranging from discounts to private parties. Introducing: Y’Uhl Be Family.

Included in this membership is a lengthy list of bonus products and services, all courtesy of Uhl’s expert, Cicerone certified staff:

One Bottle of Deepest Darkest Void – 17.5% Reserve Barrel Aged Imperial Stout aged on copious amounts of Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans and Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Bean paste

Two Bottles of Deepest Darkest Depths – 17.5% Reserve Barrel Aged Imperial Stout.

10% off taproom draft beer

A private Y’Uhl Be Family party in February 2023 for you and one guest

Y’Uhl Be Family custom Shirt, Beanie and Glass

Monthly newsletter emails keeping you in the know of all things Uhl’s

Invitation to a private Facebook Group to communicate with other Members

Exclusive Y’Uhl Be Family bottle(s) available for purchase three times throughout the year.

Bottle storage at the brewery

Primary consideration for continued membership

Interested parties can apply for enrollment at contact@uhlsbrewing.com by using “Y’Uhl Be Family” as the Subject Line and answering these questions:

Name

Physical address and contact phone number

Why they want to be part of the family

This opportunity is available for enrollment until January 20, 2021 and members will be informed of their acceptance on February 1 via email, after which a one time $250 program fee will be applied.

Interested? Uhl’s is ready to welcome you into the family.

ABOUT UHL’S BREWING

Uhl’s Brewing Co. was launched by a roaming brewer with beer in his blood. Aaron Uhl developed his brand for several years around Colorado’s Front Range before settling on Conestoga Court in The People’s Republic of Boulder. This experimental brewery will try anything once (maybe even twice), and rarely repeats recipes. Y’Uhl love the fresh, ever-changing beer list and the savvy staff ready to talk shop.

