U.S. Beverage Announces New Malibu Splash Mango Flavor & Variety Pack

STAMFORD, Conn.— U.S. Beverage, producer & distributor of Malibu Splash, announces that the ready-to-drink line is adding a tropical note to summer sips with the launch of its newest flavor – Mango.

Once seen as exotic, now one of the most popular fruits in the world, mango is the perfect complement to the refreshing coconut base which has made Malibu Splash one of the most in demand ready-to-drink sparkling malt beverages in the U.S.

The new Malibu Splash Mango (ABV 5%) joins other popular flavors Strawberry and Pineapple in the shareable 24-oz sized can which was launched last summer. In addition, hitting the shelves just in time for the start of summer, Malibu Splash will be releasing the “Sunshine Variety Pack” – a collection of eight, single-serve 12-oz cans of Splash favorites, Pineapple, Strawberry, Watermelon and the new Mango.

“Whether it’s a group of friends at the beach, or just relaxing in the sunshine, Malibu Splash is the ideal way to add a taste of summer to any occasion,” said Nicholas Scutari, Malibu Splash Brand Director, U.S. Beverage. “As a category, Flavored Malt Beverages (FMBs) continue to grow because they combine two things that consumers demand – flavor and convenience. Few can deliver flavor like Malibu Splash and the new variety pack makes entertaining a breeze. Our sales network is excited to start selling.”

The unmatched combination of flavor and refreshment, which has made Malibu Splash so popular, comes from a fusion of a slightly sparkling and refreshing coconut base mixed with sun drenched fruit flavors. Malibu Splash shareable 24 oz size cans and the Sunshine Variety Pack can be found in beer aisles at national, regional and local grocery stores and package stores beginning in mid-March for SRP $3.49/can and $17.99/8-can pack.

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage LLC (USB) is a leading independent beverage company in the United States, specializing in imported and U.S. craft beer, ciders, and specialty beverages. US Beverage provides sales, marketing and distribution services for a diverse portfolio which includes UINTA Brewing Co., acquired by USB in 2022, as well as a global portfolio of premium brands such as Moosehead Lager, Erdinger, Malibu® Splash sparkling malt beverages, 1911 Cider, Captain Lawrence, Innis & Gunn, Cervecería La Tropical, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, DAURA and DAURA IPA, Czechvar, Dewey Crush, Superior Cerveza, Birra Moretti, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Sagres, Krusovice, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

