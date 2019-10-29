Two Robbers Craft Hard Seltzer Debuts in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA — Hard seltzer is a booming beverage category, with major beer and alcohol brands placing big bets on its long-term potential. Vikram and Vivek Nayar, twin brothers from Philly, plan to capture a piece of it with Two Robbers, their new craft hard seltzer brand. Launched in Philadelphia earlier this year, their seltzer quickly saw success and caught local buzz for its clean, natural fruit flavors, low carb and zero sugar formulation … and a terrific origin story backed by smart branding. More recently, they announced a brewing partnership with the iconic Yards Brewing Company of Philadelphia in order to support their expansion goals.

After growing to over 300 locations in eastern PA, the brothers decided it was finally time to expand into their second market, New Jersey.

A Healthier Hard Seltzer for the Craft Beer + Cocktail Drinker

Vik and Viv Nayar spent more than a year perfecting their brewing process to create a truly light and refreshing hard seltzer without the added sugars, sweeteners, concentrates and other complex ingredients often seen in drinks and other hard seltzers. The alcohol in Two Robbers is made from 100% cold-fermented cane sugar (vs. corn, malted barley, or other ingredients) and a proprietary filtration process, which makes for an exceptionally clean seltzer base. The result is a one-of-a-kind hard seltzer with subtle and unique natural flavors from real fruits.

Two Robbers launched with three varieties that were inspired by some of the brothers’ favorite craft beer and cocktail recipes:

Orange Mango, two fruits that were always in their kitchen growing up

Pineapple Ginger (aka PiGi), a classic combo of tropical with a subtle ginger kick

Watermelon Cucumber (known to locals as Wa-Kyu), a perfectly refreshing hard seltzer

Each 12-ounce can contains 5.2% ABV, 110 calories, zero sugar or sweetener, and is gluten-free. More flavors and variety packs are in the works!

What Exactly IS Hard Seltzer? What Makes Two Robbers Different?

A hard seltzer is a low calorie, low carb, alcoholic seltzer water. The alcohol in hard seltzer is made by fermenting a simple sugar (like cane sugar for Two Robbers), with a high attenuation yeast to create a dry alcoholic beverage. Unlike beer, which is usually made by fermenting malted barley (a complex carbohydrate), hard seltzers typically have little to no residual carbs or sugar, thus making a lighter and healthier alternative to beer, wine and spirits. What it’s not is a flavored malt beverage or a vodka soda.

Where to Find Two Robbers + Brand Launch Events

Two Robbers is “breaking into” (!!) the North + South Jersey markets and is currently available in 145+ bars and retailers, with more coming on line each week.

About Two Robbers

Philly residents Vivek and Vikram Nayar each had a desire to do something entrepreneurial, after spending the first few years of their careers behind a desk in the world of finance. After stumbling across the hard seltzer category in 2017 in its early days, they immediately felt there was an opportunity to create something unique and different from what was out there, so decided to take the leap. They spent the better part of a year perfecting their lighter, healthier, no-carb recipe. Then their apartment was broken into. TWICE. It seemed the only thing the robbers didn’t take was the seltzer recipe. The thieves were never caught, and when Vik sketched out their skeletal likenesses on a napkin, the Two Robbers logo and brand name were born. The brand launched in Philadelphia earlier this year with three flavors: Orange Mango, Pineapple Ginger and Watermelon Cucumber. In September, the brothers announced they would transition all production of Two Robbers to Yards Brewing Company’s new state-of-the-art brewery in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia. This partnership will allow Two Robbers to continue to grow in its home market while supporting Vik and Viv’s ambitious expansion plans. Watch for new markets and flavors in the coming months. Philadelphia-based Craft Hard Seltzer (5.2% ABV) available throughout PA + NJ; other markets coming soon. Visit www.tworobbers.com.