Two Robbers and Grillo’s Pickles Collaborate on Pickle Hard Seltzer

BOSTON, MASS. – Today, Grillo’s Pickles is excited to announce a limited-time exclusive edition: Pickle Hard Seltzer. Partnering with Philadelphia hard seltzer brand Two Robbers, Grillo’s Pickle Hard Seltzer combines the world’s best pickles with the world’s best hard seltzer for a refreshing and unique summer blend.

Having transformed their beloved Grillo’s flavor through collaborations to products including chips, hummus and more, Grillo’s Pickles is excited about their foray into the alcoholic beverage category. A first of its kind collaboration for the brand, Grillo’s is enthusiastic that pickle fans and hard seltzer fans will flock to this new launch.

“People save our brine to drink and reuse, long after they’ve finished their pickles,” says Eddie Andre, Vice President of Brand at Grillo’s Pickles. “With this collaboration, I’m excited to bring our signature brine to customers as a ready-to-drink beverage with a twist.”

Each batch uses over 20 gallons of Grillo’s original dill pickle brine, and is loaded with flavor for true pickle enthusiasts. Crisp, clean and surprisingly refreshing, you can almost feel that signature Grillo’s crunch translated into a refreshing seltzer.

“When we connected with the folks at Grillo’s, it became immediately clear that their pickles embody the same focus on quality. To partner with them for our first-ever collaboration made perfect sense” says Co-Founder of Two Robbers Vikram Nayar.

Grillo’s Pickle Hard Seltzer is anticipated to hit shelves just in time for summer. The sure-to-be newest fan favorite will deliver notes of dill pickle, garlic, vinegar, and sea salt. For a limited time, Grillo’s Pickle Hard Seltzer will be available at Acme, Giant, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Weis and various independent retailers, starting at $11.99. For more information please visit www.GrillosPickles.com and www.TwoRobbers.com or follow at @GrillosPickles and @Two_Robbers.

About Grillo’s Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips, wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com.

About Two Robbers

Two Robbers Seltzer Co is a Philadelphia-based beverage company, founded in 2018, that makes a variety of hard seltzers, hard coffees, and hard juices. Known for its focus on quality and ingredients, the company now sells its beverages across 12 states, and 4,000 retailers, bars and restaurants across the Northeast US. In 2022 they opened their flagship retail space, Two Robbers Fishtown, in the heart of Fishtown, Philadelphia. For more information, please visit our website at www.tworobbers.com, or our Instagram at www.instagram.com/two_robbers. For press inquiries, please contact Vikram Nayar, at team@tworobbers.com