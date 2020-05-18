Two Roads to Support Restaurants & Bars With Retailer Relief Draft Program

STRATFORD, Conn. — Two Roads Brewing Company announced a major initiative to help CT restaurants recover from the effects of COVID-19. The plan is to offer a substantial “Back On the Road” discount on a selection of its fresh draft products.

According to Director of Sales, Ben Iaderosa, “The shutdown has been a rough ride for retailers, and for some time it will remain so because their seating capacity will be restricted for safety reasons. We want to help our customers get back up and running, so they can bring more of their staff back sooner. To support this end, from June 1st until July 31st, Two Roads is providing deep discounts on our most popular fresh draft offerings.”

The brewery has talked with many of its restaurant customers about the challenges they face as restrictions begin to lift. Iaderosa went on the say, “the message that we are hearing is that customers are going to have to be careful managing their inventory and cash flow as they initially order beer. We feel like it’s our job as their partners to help them achieve that goal. It’s the right thing to do.”

Two Roads is also working with its distributors to split the cost of refunding retailers for draft beer that is no longer fresh enough for sale.

About Two Roads Brewing Company

Two Roads opened its doors in December 2012 having earlier acquired and renovated a 100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, CT. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem “The Road Not Taken”—a philosophy brought to life in the beers they create using the highest quality brewing and packaging equipment. Since opening, Two Roads has grown to be a top 47th largest independent craft brand in the United States out of 8,000+ breweries. Two Roads Brewing Tasting Room is open every day; for more information go to www.tworoadsbrewing.com.