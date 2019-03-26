Two Roads Brewing Co. Releases Cruise Control Helles Lager and Peach Jam

STRATFORD, Conn. — Two Roads Brewing Company, known for its lineup of Road Less Traveled brews, is excited to announce the release of two brand new beers, designed to cool you down in the warmer months.

Cruise Control Helles Lager

The first, is a new addition to their year-round portfolio of beers – Cruise Control Helles Lager. With this beer, Two Roads has crafted an exquisitely balanced lager that is perfect for any occasion. This beer was built for kicking back and taking it slow down the Road Less Traveled.

Cruise Control spent more than a year in development at Two Roads. The crew wanted a flavorful lager that was refreshing and easy to drink, yet was decidedly German in its heritage. The brewing staff went through multiple iterations to achieve the perfect flavor and balance customers will find in Cruise Control.

Master Brewer Phil Markowski stated, “In developing the recipe for Cruise Control we really took our time. We brewed numerous test batches, first on our pilot system and then in the main brewhouse. A more nuanced beer such as Cruise Control is too delicate to rush. There is a misconception that a crisp, balanced beer is easier to brew than say, an Imperial Stout. In fact, the opposite is true. A classic Helles lager is one of the brewing world’s great enigmas – a seemingly simple beer that in fact wears many faces as it bobs and weaves from maltiness to hoppiness and back again. This type of beer is not simple, it’s a life’s work!”

Sitting at 4.8 percent ABV, Cruise Control is an effortlessly refreshing lager that is malt-forward in character, exhibiting bready, biscuity grain aromas and herbal hop character. It has a subtle bitterness and a hint of sweetness with a crisp, clean finish.

Cruise Control Lager will be available everywhere Two Roads is sold, starting this week on draft and in 12 oz. 6-pack and 12-pack cans.

Peach Jam

The second beer the brewery will be debuting is a limited spring release called Peach Jam. The beer is a refreshing wheat ale brewed with 100 percent real peaches and a hint of hibiscus. At 5.5 percent ABV, it is a most appealing brew with an inviting, jammy fruit flavor balanced by a subtle tartness from the hibiscus.

As many Two Roads fans will recognize, the name Peach Jam is derived from its popular sister beer Road Jam. “The choice of a name for us was an obvious one,” noted CCO and co-founder Clement Pellani. “Both beers share a wheat ale base but are fruited in a way that provides an extremely refreshing, fruity, yet dry brew that’s perfect for warm weather. In addition, each uses a complementary ingredient to bolster the fruit flavor and add additional refreshment. Peach Jam uses hibiscus and Road Jam uses lemongrass. We expect customers to enjoy Peach Jam as much as they do Road Jam!”

In true Road Less Traveled fashion, Two Roads master brewer, Phil Markowski, was committed to using 100 percent real fruit. In fact, Peach Jam includes over two pounds of real peaches in every case of beer. Markowski stated, “Using real fruit was extremely important to us for this beer. It gives Peach Jam that deep, fleshy peach flavor without that unnatural flavor that appears all too often in many commercially available fruit beers.”

Peach Jam will hit the Tap Room and all markets in which Two Roads is distributed starting this week on draft and in 12 oz. 6-packs of bottles and cans.

About Two Roads Brewing Company

Two Roads began brewing beer in December 2012 in a renovated 100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, Connecticut. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem “The Road Not Taken”—a mantra brought to life in the beers they create and how they create them.